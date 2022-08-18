Entertainment

Youthful and classic: this was the new look of Selena Gómez

Photo of James James53 mins ago
0 24 2 minutes read

During your vacations, Selena Gomez It went viral on the networks thanks to a video where she sees her wearing a full bathing suit and making an interpretation in which she affirms that all women should drop their abdomen and be freer when wearing a bikini or any garment.

But, this was not the only important thing about his vacation, but also his outfits beachwear with that touch of sophistication and elegance as she knows how to add. We leave you the advice that follows Selena Gomez to mix the youthful with the classic without losing its style.

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James53 mins ago
0 24 2 minutes read

Related Articles

How is the friendship between Jennifer Lawrence and Emma Stone?

5 mins ago

The lives of Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt influenced Mr & Mrs Smith

11 mins ago

Sandra Bullock’s infallible looks for over 50

17 mins ago

ᑕ❶ᑐ Manchester United: Cristiano Ronaldo will soon reveal “the truth” about his future

18 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button