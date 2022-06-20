YouTube Ads Leaderboard for Cannes Lions 2022

YouTube has released its ranking Ads Leaderboard ahead of Cannes Lionsa list of the 10 most popular advertising videos worldwide between June 2021 and May 2022.

The classification is determined using some of the viewing metrics from YouTube; for example, organic and paid views, watch time, and audience retention, i.e. what percentage of a video people watch.

Ranking is determined using some of YouTube’s viewing metrics

For the second consecutive year, the first place on the list has a Korean stamp, with a campaign for Samsung’s new phone that questions whether “good” is enough for us. Switzerland follows, with two advertisements from MySwitzerland and the watch brand Omega. Taken together, the ads in this ranking represent more than 565 million viewson a global scale.

“If this compilation teaches us anything, it is that human connection and great ideas capable of capturing our collective cultural pulse matter today more than ever”commented Eugene Buono, Head of Creative, US Creative Works at Google. “From a creative standpoint, stories that are accessible lend themselves to powerful and compelling creative work. Great stories in the hands of great storytellers. This year’s Ad Leaderboard collection proves that’s the beginning.”

YouTube Ads Leaderboard Cannes 2022

Galaxy Unpacked August 2021: Official Trailer | Samsung

No one outshines the Grand Tour of Switzerland

Timekeeping and tradition: OMEGA meets Japan

Amazon’s Big Game Commercial: Mind Reader

Squid Game | Official Trailer | Netflix

Pangea | Official Film – Turkish Airlines

Nissan Presents: Thrill Driver

Escape from the Office | Apple at Work

Feel the Rhythm of Korea – SEOUL2

The First-Ever All-Electric Chevy Silverado – New Generation (The Sopranos) | Chevrolet

From YouTube they have also taken some conclusions related to this ranking: