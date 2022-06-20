YouTube Ads Leaderboard for Cannes Lions 2022
YouTube has released its ranking Ads Leaderboard ahead of Cannes Lionsa list of the 10 most popular advertising videos worldwide between June 2021 and May 2022.
The classification is determined using some of the viewing metrics from YouTube; for example, organic and paid views, watch time, and audience retention, i.e. what percentage of a video people watch.
For the second consecutive year, the first place on the list has a Korean stamp, with a campaign for Samsung’s new phone that questions whether “good” is enough for us. Switzerland follows, with two advertisements from MySwitzerland and the watch brand Omega. Taken together, the ads in this ranking represent more than 565 million viewson a global scale.
“If this compilation teaches us anything, it is that human connection and great ideas capable of capturing our collective cultural pulse matter today more than ever”commented Eugene Buono, Head of Creative, US Creative Works at Google. “From a creative standpoint, stories that are accessible lend themselves to powerful and compelling creative work. Great stories in the hands of great storytellers. This year’s Ad Leaderboard collection proves that’s the beginning.”
YouTube Ads Leaderboard Cannes 2022
- Galaxy Unpacked August 2021: Official Trailer | Samsung
- No one outshines the Grand Tour of Switzerland
- Timekeeping and tradition: OMEGA meets Japan
- Amazon’s Big Game Commercial: Mind Reader
- Squid Game | Official Trailer | Netflix
- Pangea | Official Film – Turkish Airlines
- Nissan Presents: Thrill Driver
- Escape from the Office | Apple at Work
- Feel the Rhythm of Korea – SEOUL2
- The First-Ever All-Electric Chevy Silverado – New Generation (The Sopranos) | Chevrolet
From YouTube they have also taken some conclusions related to this ranking:
- Celebrities are still a safe value: the star power it is still a factor of weight for the success of an advertisement. Most of them feature celebrities like Morgan Freeman, Anne Hathaway, Roger Federer, Brie Larson, Eugene Levy or Scarlett Johansson. There are also two characters from “The Sopranos”, an HBO cult classic.
- Investing in emotional storytelling matters: Behind all this work there are feelings like nostalgia, empathy, inspiration, wonder and joy. And all the brands that use them create a very genuinely aligned connection with their respective DNA.
- Music and sound design continues to make a difference: The pieces by Omega, Netflix, Turkish Airlines and Imagine your Korea incorporate rhythms and melodies that give them great narrative strength.
- Capture the spirit of today so that the public can identify: The brands of the tourism sector fuel the desire to travel that the pandemic cut us off. Apple touches on “The Big Resignation” in a short film about entrepreneurship. Samsung, Amazon and Chevrolet celebrate the wonder of technology with nods to the past, present and future.