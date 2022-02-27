YouTube bans Russian network RT from earning revenue from its videos

YouTube announced this Saturday that it is suspending the possibility that some Russian networks, such as RT, monetize your content on the platform due to “exceptional circumstances” in Ukraine, invaded by Russia.

He also reported that has limited access to RT (formerly called Russia Today) and other Russian channels in Ukraine, a country invaded by Russian troops for three days.

On YouTube, income is obtained by activating advertisements in the videos.

On Friday, Facebook said it had banned Russian public media outlets from making money on its platform.

“In light of the exceptional circumstances in Ukraine, we are taking a series of measures“said a company spokesman.

“Our teams have begun to suspend the ability for some networks to generate revenue on YouTube, including RT channels around the world,” it added.

The platform specified that the recommendations to users will be “very limited” so that they choose those channels.

“And in response to a request from a government, we have restricted access to RT and several other channels in Ukraine,” YouTube noted.

In early February, Germany banned RT on its territory, prompting Moscow to close the Moscow office of German broadcaster Deutsche Welle.

The West often accuses RT of contributing to disinformation.

RT was created in 2005 as “Russia Today”, it is financed by the Russian State and currently has stations and web pages in several languages, especially in English, French, Spanish, German and Arabic.