YouTube bans Russian network RT from earning revenue from videos

Youtube announced on Saturday that it is suspending the possibility that some Russian networks, such as RTmonetize their content on the platform due to the “exceptional circumstances” in Ukraineinvaded by Russia.

It also reported that it has limited access to RT (previously called RussiaToday) and to other Russian chains in Ukrainea country invaded by Russian troops for three days.

On Youtube income is obtained by activating advertisement in the videos.

On Friday, Facebook claimed to have banned Russian public media outlets from making money on its platform.

“In light of the exceptional circumstances in Ukrainewe are taking a series of measures,” said a company spokesman.

“Our teams have begun to suspend the ability for some networks to generate revenue in Youtubeincluding channels RT around the world,” he added.

The platform specified that the recommendations to users will be “very limited” so that they choose those channels.

“And in response to a government request, we have restricted access to RT and several other channels on Ukraine“, he pointed Youtube.

In early February, Germany banned RT on its territory, prompting Moscow to close the Moscow office of German broadcaster Deutsche Welle.

The West often accuses RT to contribute to disinformation.

RT was created in 2005 as “RussiaToday“, is financed by the Russian state and currently has stations and web pages in several languages, especially in English, French, Spanish, German and Arabic.