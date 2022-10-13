Youtube channels of Justin Bieber, Drake and other artists hacked

Vevo, a service that offers high-definition music videos on YouTube, confirmed on Wednesday the hacking of the channels of several world-renowned artists on the platform and the opening of an internal investigation.

The channels of Justin Bieber, Drake, Lil Nas X, The Weeknd, Taylor Swift, Eminem, Kanye West and other artists were targeted by this hack on Tuesday.

A video of Paco Sanz, a Spaniard sentenced last year to two years in prison for falsely claiming to have terminal cancer and defrauding anonymous people and celebrities, was broadcast for a few hours on the accounts of these personalities .

Enlarge image﻿ (New window)﻿ The celebrity YouTube channels all showed a video attributed to Justin Bieber demanding the release of Paco Sanz. Picture: YouTube

All of these irregularly uploaded videos have since been removed by Vevo. told AFP a spokesperson for the service, launched in 2009 by Universal Music and Sony Music as a joint venture.

However, Vevo specifies that the hackers did not have access to no pre-existing content .

Although the artists’ channels have been secured and the incident has been resolved, Vevo will review our security systems [afin de respecter] our best practices the spokesperson added.

Contacted by AFP, YouTube did not react immediately.

Vevo was previously the victim of an apparent hack in April 2018. YouTube’s most popular music videos, including the global hit Despacito, of Luis Fonzi and Daddy Yankee, had then briefly disappeared from the platform.