Youtube channels of Justin Bieber, Drake, Cardi B or Travis Scott hacked

YOUTUBE – Justin Bieber, Drake, Cardi B, Eminem or Travis Scott… All these artists posted a new clip on their respective Youtube channel on Tuesday April 5 around 10:30 a.m. Finally, that’s what their millions of subscribers first believed. But on closer inspection, it was actually a massive hack. Less than an hour later, they have almost all been deleted. On Drake’s channel followed by 26 million Internet users, the video was called “Justin bieber – Free Paco Sanz (ft. Will Smith, Chris Rock, Skinny flex & Los Pelaos)”. On Lil Nas X’s, it was titled: “Lilnah – HACKED BY @LOSPELAOSBRO ON TWITTER”. Ditto on that of Kanye West, Travis Scott, Juice World or Cardi B. But everywhere, the content is the same. A man appears, hat on backwards and guitar in hand, before launching into an anything but harmonious interpretation of a song in Spanish. The video lasts a little over a minute, and ends with noises of orgasm. This screenshot, taken by the Spanish media The Diario before the videos were unpublished, shows the scale of the affected channels:

Screenshot Youtube / Lil Nas X

The videos all claimed to be the work of a Twitter account, @lospelasobro, and carried the hashtag #FreePacoSanz. “We will not stop until the political prisoner Paco Sanz is freed”, write the claimed hackers on the social network. Who is Paco Sanz? The main protagonist of the video, the man with the guitar, is indeed far from being anonymous in Spain. Nicknamed “the man with 2000 tumours”, Paco Sanz became famous for having scammed nearly 300,000 euros from personalities and anonymous people to finance an alleged treatment for the disease. “Paco Sanz claimed he only had months to live when his genetic condition, a very real Cowden syndrome and diagnosed in 2009, had led to the appearance of ‘nearly 2000 tumours’. In reality, the declared tumors were benign and presented no immediate risk to his life,” reported The Parisian in an article on this case. In February 2021, Paco Sanz was sentenced to two years in prison for fraud, while his partner and accomplice was sentenced to one year and nine months in prison. The massive hack of these Youtube channels of some of the most followed stars in the world is not a first attempt for the self-proclaimed “Free Paco Sanz” movement, recalls the Spanish site The Diario. In the spring of 2021, the Twitter accounts of several media from the Atresmedia group had also been hacked. See also on The HuffPost: This “Pixel War” on Reddit sparks a streamer war

