YouTube Co-Founder Changed Description of First-Ever YouTube Video to Protest YouTube | Flashes

From November 16 Netflix has opened a new site that serves to show what are, week after week, the most popular content globally and also the individual rankings of over 90 countries, including Italy. On the site it is also possible to see which contents are the most viewed globally in their first 28 days of transmission and also which, week by week and globally, have been the most viewed content among those not in English: at the moment, at the first world place among non-English films is Italian Yara and among the series the South Korean is still first Squid Game, which alone between 8 and 14 February put together a total of over 42 million hours of viewing. For some time, in fact, for its “Top 10” Netflix counts the hours of viewing and no longer the number of people who had seen at least the beginning.

We’ve had a lot of feedback about our metrics over the years. So we went back to the drawing board and today we’re excited to launch https://t.co/a9X2usRUun – a new website with weekly global and country lists of the most popular titles on Netflix as ranked by view hours pic.twitter.com/JMrvzmRv8s – Netflix (@netflix) November 16, 2021

The new rankings will be published every Tuesday and Netflix explains that they will be based “on the hours of viewing recorded from Monday to Sunday of the previous week”, and that the series will be divided by seasons.

In any case, the daily “Top 10” that Netflix had introduced in 2020 will continue to be available within the Netflix profiles of each user and which from now on will be processed based on the hours of viewing. According to Netflix it is in fact «a reliable index of the popularity of a title, as well as of the general satisfaction of users, an important factor for the retention of subscribers». All this despite it is evident that it favors long contents, because they have been done for several hours. For the curious on the new “Top 10” site Netflix has published here a little more information on its new lists.