YouTube explains climate change with seven videos





What do you really know about climate change? Do you know how much it affects our existence and the life of our planet? YouTube explains it to us with these videos.

“There is no planet B”

We are now used to conceiving YouTube as the entertainment platform par excellence. Several channels just waiting to receive our attention for a few minutes, until our phalanx makes a lightning change, to move on to the next entertainment content.

But YouTube is also information, delving into issues we hear about every day. YouTube can help us get a clearer idea of ​​the events that are disrupting our lives and bringing our planet to its knees. Here are some YouTube Originals videos on climate change.

Climate change, in addition to being a now evident reality, has already become incontrovertible. According to the United Nations, we have already passed the point of no return and we are officially in a world emergency situation, as also highlighted by the International Energy Agency.

For its part, YouTube has made a decision: it has blocked the monetization of denier content and has highlighted a special initiative to introduce the big issues related to climate change to the public in the weeks leading up to COP26, an important conference on the topic they will take part in. politicians, scientists and activists.

Hence, the Google streaming platform offers a series of original content starting from Saturday 23 October. The public is inspired and motivated by some of the best known characters: from Barack Obama to the Muppets, passing through famous athletes and Youtubers.

Here are the contents of Youtube Originals

“Dear Earth”: special event of 100 minutes opened by Kermit the frog (!) followed by the intervention of Barack Obama, an exhibition by the supergroup KPOP Blackpink, the evolutions of the professional cyclist Danny MacAskill and the skier JT Holmes and the intervention of creators as Dream, ZHC and Odd1sOut; apparently there is also Spongebob.

“Climate Games” : two special episodes where creators and high-level athletes will face each other in a series of spectacular challenges designed to raise awareness on the climate issue, from measuring the rate of melting of the ice in the mountains of British Columbia, Canada, to bicycle stunts inside of a renewable energy plant.

: two special episodes where creators and high-level athletes will face each other in a series of spectacular challenges designed to raise awareness on the climate issue, from measuring the rate of melting of the ice in the mountains of British Columbia, Canada, to bicycle stunts inside of a renewable energy plant. “Seat at the Table”: 11-episode series that follows Jack Harries, documentary maker and climate activist, on a 100-day journey across the UK to give a voice to young people whose lives are compromised by the climate emergency. Special guests include Sir David Attenborough, Jane Goodall and Simon Amstell, as well as YouTube creators Jamal Edwards and Rachel Ama.

“Shut It Off ASAP”: six episodes dedicated to the adventures experienced in the Irish countryside by the two Canadian Youtubers AsapSCIENCE, Mitchell Moffit and Gregory Brown, who will say goodbye to city comforts to adopt more ecological alternatives, from regenerative agriculture to garbage-fed whirlpools under the guidance of a group by FarmTubers and experts.

“Brave Mission: Rewild the Planet”: a breathtaking expedition around the world led by the Youtuber of Brave Wilderness Mark Vins, where they will be shown direct experiences with some of the most interesting endangered species and with the people who fight for their survival, starting from Virunga National Park in the Democratic Republic of Congo where the legendary Emanuel de Merode puts his life at risk to defend the mountain gorillas together with the park rangers. Production made by the channel of the same name together with Leonardo DiCaprio’s Appian Way Productions and Madica Productions.

“Signals”: a brief history of the relationship of men with plastic, from the origins and life cycle of a plastic bottle to the myths to dispel about recycling. The result of an animation and live action mashup, it is divided into a series of chapters and acts as a call to action in the digital age, each chapter, created by artists from all over the world, is characterized by a different format and the voice of the plastic bottle is that of Bretman Rock. Created by Mackenzie Sheppard (winner of the Cannes Young Director Award) and Kaz Firpo (Eternals), which he co-produced with Airi Yamawaki.