YouTube has always been one of Google’s strongholds. Now it’s becoming a headache

YouTube is in the doldrums, and its latest quarterly results are the best example of this. The video platform par excellence has seen its advertising revenues greatly reduced in the first quarter of 2022 compared to the last three months of 2021, according to its public economic results, something that has greatly weighed down the global results of Alphabet, which It has entered 8.3% less from January to March than in the same period last year.

YouTube revenue in the first quarter of 2022 reached 6.87 billion dollars, which is 870 million more than in the same period of 2021 (6 billion), but 130 million less than in the second quarter of last year (7 billion), 335 million less than in the third quarter (7.2 billion) and 1,763 million less than in the fourth quarter (8.63 billion).

Google’s explanations. The data is as striking as it is worrying for those of Pichai, who have had one of their strongest income pillars on YouTube since Google acquired it in 2006. In fact, the video platform contributes almost 10% of the global income of the company.

For this reason, Alphabet has rushed to explain to its investors and they have assured that they have been harmed by inflation and the general concern about the deterioration of the economy as a consequence, precisely, of that price increase, the problems in the chain of supplies and the uneasiness of the markets due to the impact of the war in Ukraine.

Some valid arguments, since the deterioration of the economy would be undermining advertising investment, to which we must add that the enormous difference between the last quarter of 2021 and the first of 2021 is due to the fact that during Christmas advertising spending skyrockets and it always represents a peak of income for companies like YouTube. But there are other factors Alphabet doesn’t talk about.

TikTok and Twitch. All of the aforementioned, without a doubt, must have affected the reduction in income that YouTube has experienced in the last quarter, but they are all circumstantial factors that focus the responsibility on the context and on the moment, not on the lack of wisdom of Alphabet to face two rivals in the audiovisual market that are taking away advertisers and content creators: TikTok and Twitch.

The growth of TikTok continues to skyrocket, and, in fact, the market research firm Insider Intelligence has estimated that this 2022 the Chinese social network will reach revenues of more than 11,000 million dollars, three times more than the 3,880 that it billed in 2021. But the thing does not stop there, because that same report estimates that by 2024 this platform could equal YouTube’s income. Insider Intelligence estimates that both will bill around $23.5 billion by that date.

As for Twitch, its revenue figures are unknown, but its growing presence in our day-to-day life is evident, and the strong competition it is making against YouTube is not only demonstrated by its growing number of users and advertisers, but also also in its ability to attract some of the most important youtubers always, that they have changed the Alphabet platform for that of Amazon to create their content.

Shorts. YouTube is aware that its pre-eminence in audiovisual content on the Internet is in danger, and that is why it has tried to launch products similar to those of its rivals, without much luck so far. His live shows have never really taken off, while he’s now betting big on his own TikTok-esque short video format, Shorts.

In fact, in May 2021, Alphabet said that it was going to allocate a fund of 100 million dollars to pay creators who make popular videos in this format. In its latest presentation of the results, Alphabet officials said that Shorts has some 30 billion daily visits, but did not give financial figures because, they said, it is still in its early stages of monetization.

Image: Nordwood

