YouTube loses this “offensive” feature for some

The thumbs down that has always accompanied the platform will disappear in the next few hours, forever putting an end to an insensitive approach towards content creators

The dislike is a component that has always accompanied all the contents on Youtube. In fact, the platform was created to give its users the opportunity to express their tastes in one sense or another. Today, however, the time is ripe to admit that it is no longer politically correct to accept a public thumbs down towards all those creators who express their point of view, always different ways.

READ ALSO: A New Malware Threat Is On YouTube: You Watch This Video, He Steals Passwords

Thus also the San Bruno club is finally ready to rectify its positions and to take a necessary and important corrective step.

The farewell to shared dislike and why this new mode will improve the perception of users

To announce the news is Matt Koval, of the Creator Academy of YouTube. In the video we are presented with the switch off of the functionality. This will be an experimental management mode that will keep the negative feedback count. And it will be statistically and privately, accessible only by those who publish the content.

The choice that led to this business strategy is mainly due to the abuse of dislike. This is often used inappropriately to ditch or outclass videos. Without really taking into account their inherent quality or their creative value.

READ ALSO: YouTube abandons this very useful feature after more than 10 years

In fact, these dynamics are opposed to what is the mission of Youtube, which aims to give a voice to any person without any distinction. The reaction of the users, however, could not be defined as really enthusiastic, given the avalanche of dislikes, the latest audiences, which Koval’s presentation video met. However, the elimination of this function will have the great advantage of extinguishing friction and controversy in the bud, and in this the platform can only benefit from it.

