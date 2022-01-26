YouTube towards NFTs: the CEO confirms this in a letter to the creators

YouTube could soon participate in the market for

NFT: the indication that emerges from the letter that Susan Wojcicki, YouTube CEO shared today with the creator audience. In particular Wojcicki suggests that NFTs could represent a new monetization opportunity for content creators in the future.

“The expansion of the YouTube ecosystem is always a priority for us, to help creators make the most of emerging technologies, including NFTs, as we continue to strengthen and improve the experiences of creators and fans on YouTube,” wrote the. CEO of the video sharing platform.

YouTube’s position on NFTs is not unlike what has recently been expressed by other platforms that are watching the Non Fungible Token market with interest. A recent case is that of Twitter, which offered users the possibility of inserting their own NFT as a profile image, which will be highlighted by a hexagonal frame. Meta also seems to be working to develop a similar function that can allow users to showcase their tokens and there is also talk of a real NFT market.







It is worth noting that the creators of some viral YouTube videos have already thought about turning them into NFTs by selling them for their own business. Charlie Bit Me NFT, for example, a video of a child biting his brother’s finger, sold for $ 761,000 last year. David After Dentist an NFT video of a child disoriented after anesthesia, sold for over $ 11,000.







However, YouTube has not shared any specific details of how it intends to implement and propose any NFT functionality to the public.