YouTube Viral: This was Henry Cavill’s unexpected reaction to seeing Shakira on the red carpet | nnda nnrt | VIRAL

Definitely, Shakira She is one of the most recognized Latin artists. The native of Barranquilla (Colombia) continues to captivate the world with his charm and talent. even the actor henry cavill, famous due to his interpretation as Superman, was dazzled by the beauty of the singer. He thus demonstrated it in a video that has already become viral in the social networks.

Recently, Shakira became a trend after attending the successful program “The Tonight Show” of the American Jimmy Fallon. During the interview, the interpreter of “Waka Waka” participated in a dance duel that consisted of imitating some TikTok choreographies.

Cavill admired the beauty of Shakira

Now, the 45-year-old from Barranquilla participated in the Cannes Festival and millions of users once again revived an old clip, according to reports Glamor. It all happened in 2015 during the red carpet of “The Man from UNCLE” (The CIPOL agent), an action film directed by Guy Ritchie.

At that event, Henry Cavill was present. While answering questions from the media, the Briton felt a small stir behind him. Seconds later, he realized Shakira was passing by where he was.

Immediately, Henry returns to the front to continue talking with the press, but he turned around again and asked the reporter if she was concerned about the Colombian star. Receiving an affirmative answer, Cavill widened his eyes and couldn’t hide his smile.

Cavill’s reaction drives users crazy

In a matter of minutes, the singular gesture of Henry Cavill provoked numerous opinions. “Come to Colombia, you would fall in love”; “even superheroes ask about Shakira”; “Oh, I died, he likes Latinas”were some of the comments.