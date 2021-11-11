YouTube will hide the number of dislikes in all videos – Nerd4.life

YouTube the rollout of a new platform update is starting, thanks to which the number of “dislikes” will be hidden in all videos. The dislike button will still remain active, but the dedicated counter will only be visible to those who have published the video.

The news was announced via the official YouTube blog, which explains that this change was designed to make the platform a more inclusive and respectful environment for content creators. The platform had already experimented with the removal of the counter in recent months, obtaining encouraging results. For this reason, the global rollout has now begun, so the number of dislikes will gradually disappear from all videos over the next few days.

According to data collected by YouTube, in some cases users bombed certain videos with dislikes, not so much because they do not like content, but rather to perpetuate targeted attacks against specific content creators for various reasons.

“Creators will still be able to find the exact number of dislikes in YouTube Studio, along with other existing metrics, if they want to understand how their content is performing. Viewers can still dislike videos to update the recommended videos section. and I can share their feedback with content creators privately. We know you may not agree with this decision, but we believe this is the right thing for our platform to do. We want to create an inclusive and respectful environment in which creators have the opportunity to be successful and feel safe to express themselves, “reads an excerpt from the latest YouTube blog post.

