YouTube without dislike: for the co-founder it is the beginning of the decline

Jawed Karim, the one who along with Steve Chen and Chad Hurley has founded YouTube, expressed his own disappointment at the decision to remove the “dislike” count undertaken last week of the video sharing platform. Karim drastic and believes this change will lead to YouTube’s decline.

The motivation that YouTube gave for its decision was the will to counter the offenses and promote “respectful interactions between audiences and creatives”. However, the move was not appreciated by either of them, arguing that the “dislike” counter offers the community a way to express preferences and, as also indicated by Karim, to be able to quickly identify spam, misleading videos and those contents in general. malicious programs that are promoted by the YouTube algorithm and spread quickly.

It is curious how Karim wanted to spread his opinion: he did indeed changed the description of the first video ever uploaded to the platform, the famous “Me at the zoo” starring Karim himself at the age of 25. The description of the video was changed a few days ago to this way: “When every YouTuber agrees to remove the dislike a stupid idea, probably it. Try again, YouTube” and accompanying his opinion with the emoji of the facepalm.

Today Karim has changed the description again, with a much more extensive and in-depth communication.

“Why should YouTube make this widely loathed change? There is a reason, but not a good one and it will not be shared publicly. […] The ability to identify bad content quickly and easily is an essential feature of a user-generated content platform. Why? Because not all user-generated content is valid […] Most [dei contenuti] not good, and there ok. The idea, however, was that among the tide of content there were great creations waiting to be discovered. And for this to happen to us it is necessary that the non-exceptional things be put aside as quickly as possible. The process works and there is a name for it: common sense of the masses. The process stops when the platform interferes with it, so the platform inevitably declines. YouTube wants to become a place of mediocrity? […] In business there is only one thing more important than ‘make it better’, and this ‘don’t bullshit’ thing. ”

Karim has already used the “Me at the zoo” video in the past as a tool to share views and insights on items related to YouTube. In 2013 when the platform announced it was using Google Plus to support commentary, Karim changed the video description to show his displeasure in a colorful way.