YouTuber accused of crashing his plane for views: investigation open

Trevor Jacob, youtuber and former American Olympic snowboarder, has come under criticism online after posting a video on YouTube that captures the crash of the plane he was flying on, a Taylorcraft BL64, while landing in an emergency with a parachute. The youtuber’s initial plan involved a flight from Lompoc City (Santa Barbara) airport to Mammoth Lakes. However, it seems that at some point the aircraft’s engine lost power and froze, forcing Jacob to parachute. The following scenes show the crash and the reaching of the remains of the aircraft

The video is posted on YouTube on December 24, 2021 and immediately gets a large number of views and comments, many of which accuse Jacob of staging the crash of the plane for pure entertainment. Several youtubers who specialize in skydiving and aviation have noticed some inconsistencies, including the parachute on display when it’s hard to spot in the other videos, the fuel selector valve disconnected, or the camera turned off before the engine problem occurs.

As reported by Global Air, Jacob received his pilot’s license only in mid-2020. There is therefore the possibility that this is a series of beginner’s mistakes, but this does not take away the legitimacy of the accusations, so much so that the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has decided to open an investigation into the affair. At the same time, the American press is also trying to collect information on the crash, to understand if there is an accident or a dangerous staging behind it. The Santa Barbara Independent collected some testimony at Lompoc Airport that Jacob did not really intend to make a full flight to Mammoth Lakes as he claimed. Bob Perry, a local flight instructor at Santa Ynez Airport, also told the Independent that Jacob’s claims are “all very suspicious,” as the plane could have traveled at least another 15 or 20 miles in those conditions. Speculations are different, reports The Drive.

However, it will be necessary to wait for the long and scrupulous times of the FAA to have an official response: generally an investigation of this type takes a year or more. Meanwhile, the video “I Crashed My Plane” by Trevor Jacob has exceeded one million views but the comments have been blocked and deleted.