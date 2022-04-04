YouTuber DataDash talks about his most expensive mistake

Nicholas Merten, aka DataDash, discovered Bitcoin (BTC) when it was at $3. But like many people at the time, Merten was highly skeptical of cryptocurrency and found it crazy that people were buying what he thought that it was “fake internet money”.

Merten’s story began with a hint of inspiration in a conversation with her teacher back in mid-2011. At the time, she believed she had no passion. But one day, a spark was lit in her social studies class when the teacher encouraged her to watch the presidential debates. As she watched, she saw politician Ron Paul share different views on the debate topics.

“This event triggered a dopamine rush in my head,” Merten said. He was inspired and became interested in foreign policy, economics, and finance, which is why he began to study the subjects. From there, he went on to educate himself on the 2008 global financial crisis and learn how inflation works. He knew that the way things were going, he needed to find a way to hedge against inflation.

As his journey progressed, he opened a brokerage account with the help of his father and was able to purchase his first stock. Over time, he became more immersed in finance, buying penny stocks of marijuana to shares of solar companies. He then watched a video explaining things about BTC, and found it interesting at first, but he wasn’t able to fully understand it. He skipped buying BTC at $3 and he couldn’t figure out why people were buying it.

However, he soon realized how his most expensive mistake became when he saw the price hit an all-time high of $1,200 per BTC. Learning from his mistake, he set off on his journey, buying cryptocurrencies, analyzing the markets, and uploading cryptocurrency videos to YouTube.

