YouTuber makes $ 1 million in 48 hours on OnlyFans (PHOTO)

The YouTuber Corinna Kopf claims to have managed to earn a good one million dollars (about 844 thousand euros) in its first 48 hours on OnlyFans, a site that offers a subscription-based entertainment service. In fact, content creators can earn money from users who subscribe to their content, fans.

The model and social influencer launched her OnlyFans profile last month, announcing the news on social media. And it seems that the company has already proved profitable because Kopf would have made a lot of money in his first two days on the English platform.

Kopf revealed his earnings in a video shared on YouTube by his friend David Dobrik. In the clip we hear: «Corinna has just started an OnlyFans. In 48 hours, how much money did you earn? ».

And Kopf replied: “In 48 hours I earned just over a million dollars”, adding: “And then I gambled to celebrate and I won 30 thousand dollars.”

Kopf, in detail, also said that a fan even gave her a $ 100 ‘tip’ before showing her “new $ 400,000 Ferrari”.

The girl also wrote on Twitter: “I don’t care what anyone can say, I made $ 165,000 just with a picture of my you ** and.”