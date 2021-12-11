Youtuber solves a ‘cold case’: he finds the car with the remains of two teenagers who disappeared 21 years ago

Jeremy Beau Sides, a Youtuber passionate about searching for missing persons, has found the vehicle of two teenagers who had gone missing 21 years ago in Tennessee. White County Police confirmed the man’s discovery on December 1. The car matched the one driven by Erin Foster, 18, and Jeremy Bechtel, 17, who had been given up for missing in April 2000. Sides, whose YouTube channel is called Exploring with the Nug, told CNN of stumbled upon this ‘cold case’ while on a missing persons database. “When I read about two teenagers vanishing into a car, it really hit me,” said the Youtuber. “I looked at the city where they were last seen and saw that it was crossed by a large river. This prompted me to investigate.” Sides took his equipment and left for Sparta, the county seat of White County, Tennessee. His first search was unsuccessful, but the video was brought to the attention of the White County sheriff in late November by a family member of one of the missing boys. The sheriff contacted Sides and suggested moving his research down the Calfkiller River, and that’s where he found the car. The remains in the car have yet to be identified and have to undergo DNA testing, authorities said.

YouTube / Exploring with Nug