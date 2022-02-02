Youtuber steals $ 500,000 from fans with a scam, buys a Tesla and blames those who fell for it – Nerd4.life

Paul “Ice Poseidon” Denino, streamer on YouTube, has cheated their fans for a total of $ 500,000, he used the money to buy a Tesla (at least it seems) and, once discovered and accused, he blamed those who fell for it. The whole thing was discovered by YouTuber Coffeezilla.

You must know that Ice Poseidon was one Twitch star, especially successful in 2015 thanks to his streams of Old School Runescape. However, Twitch banned him several times and eventually, in 2017, Ice Poseidon was permanently banned from the platform after being “swatted” while on an American Airlines plane. According to some allegations, however, everything was organized by the streamer together with the fans. He then moved to Mixer and, when the platform closed in June 2020, switched to YouTube.

Now, Coffeezilla has unveiled that Ice Poseidon has pushed their followers to invest in CxCoin, a platform founded to make cryptocurrency donations. In just a couple of weeks, however, he took all the money ($ 500,000) and spent it on a Tesla, according to his videos of him.

Once he was discovered and confronted with the facts, Ice Poseidon said, “Part of the blame lies with the fans for putting so much emotion into it. Nobody deserves to be ripped off. Sometimes you just have to think about yourself. ” He also stated that it is incorrect to call the whole situation a theft.

He later claimed it could give money back to the fans, but that he doesn’t want to do it because he has to think about himself. Later, however, he changed his mind and claimed he wanted to give back $ 155,000, but Coffeezilla found that this too was partly a lie, because the streamer only gave back $ 47,000.

This is a worrying situation. Remember to always pay attention to shareholder relations that are created with the content creators. Being a fan is one thing, trusting a stranger with a shady past is another. Be wary of this type of practice and do not invest your money carelessly.