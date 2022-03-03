You’ve been closing Windows wrong all your life and you probably don’t know it | Technology

With this small modification within the Windows control panel, you will be able to disable the fast startup feature that is marked by default.

When we stop using our computer for a few hours, what we do is directly click on the Windows icon in the lower left part of the interface, and select “turn off computer”, something that apparently is turning off our computer completely.

However, since Windows 8, and that we also have available in Windows 10 and Windows 11, we have the feature called “fast startup”, which is activated by default when the operating system is installed, and which means that, at the time turning our computer off and on again, everything turns on pretty quickly.

This is because it really we are not performing a completely clean shutdown.

To disable fast startup in our operating system, we need to make a small adjustment in the system settings.

Before we tell you, it should be clarified that the quick start is not available on all computers, although in general it is on those launched in the last five years.

Well, if we want disable fast startup option in our WindowsBasically, we must go to the Windows 10 or Windows 11 control panel by directly typing “control panel” in the search box at the bottom left of the interface.

Once we have entered the control panel, we must select “hardware and sound”, then “energy options” and then give the option “change the actions of the start/stop buttons”.

If we have done it right, we will be on a page where we will see that at the bottom we have the shutdown configuration, and the “activate fast startup” feature should be activated by default.

As you can see, you cannot change it, but for that we must click on the option a little higher where it says “change the configuration currently not available” and, after accepting, we can now uncheck the “activate fast startup” feature. After that, save the changes.

With this we will be able to perform a totally clean shutdown in our Windows, although obviously it will take much longer than if you have this feature activated.