YoWhatsApp 2022 v9.29: download and news

you must install YoWhatsApp 2022 v9.29 If you don’t want Google Play Protect to remove this unofficial WhatsApp app from your Android phone, otherwise this mod could disappear from your device when detected as a malicious app by the service we mentioned.

The truth is YoWhatsApp 2022 v9.29 does not bring any important newsbut it is important to update the application to this new version because otherwise you may have problems continuing to use it if this is your main app for chatting.

Of course, as long as you have not been expelled from WhatsApp, since using these unofficial apps is a reason for expulsion from the service, although it is not the only one, which is why it is important to use the different WhatsApp mods with caution because you risk to that

You can do two things, or uninstall your current YoWhatsApp 2022 to install the new version from the link that we will leave you below, or simply download the mod and install on top of the old version, either of the two options is viable to update.

If the second option gives you problems, It is best to uninstall the old version and install the new one.although that will make you have to verify the phone number again and restore the chat history in case of loss, steps that will take you a few minutes.

It seems that YoWhatsApp 2022 v9.27, which is the version before this, is being detected by Google Play Protect as an unsuitable appbut that problem is fixed by installing version 9.29, so the service should no longer detect it as such.

A warning appeared informing of this fact and could even lead to the removal of the app, so it is important to update to the new version. For the rest, do not expect to find more news, for that you will have to wait for a next version in a few weeks.

Either way, remember that YoWhatsApp 2022 v9.29 It’s a WhatsApp mod and you have to use it with caution, although if it’s your main app to talk to your contacts, it’s essential that you update it as soon as you can to avoid the Google Play Protect warning.

Download YoWhatsApp 2022 v9.29 for Android

15 best WhatsApp mods