Yris Palmer says Kylie Jenner and Kris Jenner inspire her

Yris Palmer, the founder of Star Lash Extensions, shared how she got her start in the celebrity beauty industry. She also spoke about her close friend, Kylie Jenner, and how she and her mother, Kris Jenner, inspire her.

How Yris Palmer got her start in celebrity beauty

During the podcast Connections with Eva Longoria, Palmer explains how she became an entrepreneur. She says she has always been interested in fashion. She was motivated to get her first job when she was a teenager so she could buy sneakers to match her outfits.

Palmer says she “fallen” into entrepreneurship. She first wanted to be an actress, but she met people who struggled to make ends meet. Palmer didn’t want to live like that, so she decided to make acting her hobby while focusing on something else she loved.

Palmer thought she might have a chance to book an acting job in London, so she started auditioning there. During one of her trips to London, she noticed that many people had eyelash extensions. Palmer says she didn’t know anyone in LA doing eyelash extensions, so she decided to offer the service.

Kylie Jenner and Kris Jenner are Yris Palmer’s inspirations

Palmer is inspired by Kylie Jenner and Kris Jenner. She admires how hard they worked to get where they are today.

“Kylie [Jenner] is one of my best friends and I watch [Kris Jenner] and think, ‘Wow, [her daughters] to have this amazing businesswoman to look up to and guide them,” Palmer told Longoria.

Palmer says she wants to set an example for her daughter. “I want to do this for my daughter. I didn’t have that. I couldn’t go see my mom or dad – I was just figuring it all out. [My daughter] already has an advantage because I have already done so much in business.

Yris Palmer grew her business through social media

Palmer took an eyelash extension course in London and began to build her business. She says she did a Google search on how to start a business. Palmer admits she made a lot of mistakes, but she’s glad she took a risk. She says people told her she couldn’t make that money with eyelashes, but she soon discovered that “the beauty industry is crazy.” She was able to earn a good living and she proved the naysayers wrong.

“I always say you learn from experience,” Palmer says during Longoria’s podcast. “I just threw myself into it. Palmer’s business took off thanks to Instagram. Palmer says that “by the grace of God” she got her first celebrity client, Christina Milian.

Milian promoted Palmer on social media. This celebrity endorsement opened the door for Palmer to secure other high-profile clients. After Milian, Palmer had the opportunity to work with Selena Gomez and Kylie Jenner. “Anyone via social media would promote me,” Palmer says.

Palmer says her father’s dream was for her to finish college, but she decided to take a different path. “I felt bad for many years,” Palmer says. “All my friends went to college and my path was just different. But I’m so happy to have gone my own way.

