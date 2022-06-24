Yrma Lydya: She was the young singer killed by her husband, a 79-year-old man | Famous
Yrma Lydya was killed by her husband, lawyer Jesús Hernández Alcocer, 79, after arguing at the Suntory restaurant in Mexico City on Thursday, June 23, according to media reports.
The life of the 21-year-old was cut short when her artistic career was on the rise. At her young age she left a musical legacy of four albums in which she performed ranchera music, ballads and boleros.
“My fourth production will contain a fresh vision of Mexican songs; It will be a mix of known themes with some unpublished ones; all, with the style that I like the most, the bolero ranchero with mariachi accompaniment, ”he said in an interview for the newspaper La Jornada in June 2021.
Yrma Lydya would participate as a guest in GranDiosas
Due to her talent and voice, Yrma Lydya Gamboa managed to rub shoulders with music stars such as Dulce, Rocío Banquells, Manoella Torres, María Conchita Alonso when she was part of the GranDiosas show.
Her death occurred two days before the singer traveled to Los Angeles, California, to sing at the concert, where she was announced as a guest.
Yrma Lydya’s career as a singer, actress and dancer
Yrma Lydya appeared on her social networks, where her fans have turned to support her family and mourned her death, as “the new young star of Mexican music.”
As he mentioned in various interviews, he began his artistic preparation at the age of 2 and at the age of 6 he discovered his passion for singing after meeting great authors in the history of vernacular music, such as José Alfredo Jiménez and María Greever.
His debut as a singer was in 2015 with his album ‘Regalo de Dios’ when he was just 14 years old. However, when she was 9 years old, she was the presenter and singer of a cultural event, where she sang with the Mexico City Philharmonic Orchestra.
During more than 11 years of experience, in addition to performing as a singer, he demonstrated his skills in acting and ballet. According to La Jornada, she participated in 10 soap operas and six plays. As for her training as a dancer, it was revealed that she studied at the National Dance Company and at The Royal Academy of Dance.
Yrma Lydya was awarded for her contribution to culture
Yrma Lydya was recognized with important awards, including the National Prize for Culture, awarded by the Senate of the Republic, and an Honorary Doctorate, awarded by the Chamber of Deputies, due to her contributions to culture.
“Nothing has been easy –he says–, but I have always been clear that in this race obstacles are overcome with quality. When the highest possible quality is offered and respect is shown for the public, then it is possible to achieve your goals”, the artist told La Jornada.
As a sign of his philosophy, at the age of 18 he appeared with the Chamber Orchestra of Fine Arts. The Mexican publication highlighted that throughout his career he has appeared a large number of times on television programs, including ‘Fiesta Mexicana’, ‘Reventón Musical’, ‘Welcome 2019’, ‘+ Noche’, ‘La cantina del tunco Maclovich’, among others.
He had ties to Mexican show stars
Yrma Lydya had entered a circle of renowned artists and was forming friendships with singers like Dulce, who after the young woman’s death became known, said she was shocked, because only three days before she had lived with her and her mother in their own home. .
“It is very shocking that anyone’s life is torn away, but more so a 21-year-old girl who had her life ahead of her and who was so full of dreams,” she told El Universal on June 24.
With Carmen Salinas she also came to have a close relationship, she even participated as a guest in the play ‘Y que nos cocoge la pandemic!’, where Luis de Alba, César Bono, Maribel Fernández, Benito Castro, Olga Sana, Carlos Eduardo participate. Rico, Alfonso Zayas, Tony Balardi and La Vecina.
Carmen Salinas spoke of the treatment that her husband gave Yrma Lydya
In July 2021, Yrma Lydya was in an interview with the late actress and singer for her YouTube program ‘Chatting with you’. There, Carmen Salinas went out of her way to praise the singer and her husband, whom she refers to as “the lawyer.”
In one part of the conversation, he pointed out that Yrma Lydya and the lawyer who murdered the singer organized one of her birthdays for her.
“How he loves you, and how he takes care of you and how attentive and how polite,” said Carmen Salinas in the program published on July 30, 2021.