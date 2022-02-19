Ysmael Romero prepares emotionally to play in Cuba again

The emotional journey of basket player Ysmael Romero with the Puerto Rican national team will have a second chapter on Sunday the 27th of this month with a little more depth on a personal level when the player, born in Cuba, It is his turn to return to the land where he was born to, with the Puerto Rican jersey, face the team of his country, whose uniform sweated for years.

That day, as part of the second window of the Americas qualifiers for the FIBA ​​World Cup 2023, Puerto Rico will face Cuba at the Ciudad Deportiva de La Habana, after having faced the United States in Washington, DC on Thursday 24 February.

Javier Mojica has a full battery to power the national team Gary Browne is at ease and ready to learn and contribute Intensity in the training of the national team The 12 national canasteros chosen for the next window

And despite his impressive 6’9″ physique, his aggressiveness on the court and his slow speech, Romero’s face changed when he said that although it will be his second time with the Puerto Rican national team, which makes the situation more comfortable, at the same time he feels more anxiety than in the previous window.

“Honestly, I’m scared. But I am a professional and I know that God is going to guide me on the right path so that things turn out the way they did in Mexico, that in the end everything was fine. I’m just going to do my job, play basketball and respect my opponent, which is the most important thing,” he said at a practice session for the Puerto Rican team.

Born in Santa Clara 30 years ago, he decided to stay in Puerto Rico after the 2012 Centrobasket. Since then he has lived on the island, where he studied and played basketball at the Interuniversity Athletic League and National Superior Basketball levels.

In September of last year, the Puerto Rico Basketball Federation announced that it had begun the naturalization process for Romero, and with the approval of the Cuban Basketball Federation and FIBA, the process was completed a month later. In November, for the first time, he was on the other side of the court against the Cuban team in a game held in Mexico in which Romero accumulated 18 points and eight rebounds in a 69-60 victory.

Romero clarified that he is not afraid that something could happen against him or against his family. And then he changed the adjective to anxiety.

“What happens is that my parents, my grandparents and my daughter will be watching, so that’s where a fear of doing well comes from. I wouldn’t say it’s not even fear, it’s like anxiety. It is something that I have to control and know how to handle, ”she said. “It will be a good match in Cuba. Both us and them need the win, so we’re going to get a win.”

“But there is no distraction. I think we all have fear at the end of the day. In games this big we all have that little bit (of fear). And that’s when what we work on every day and what we train comes out. I am confident on that part,” he added.

Ysmael Romero debuted with the Puerto Rican national team in November during the first window of the qualifiers for the FIBA ​​World Cup 2023. ( Archive / FIBA )

Romero said that, at the same time, this time he feels a little more comfortable than in Mexico in his debut. And in case he needed it, he knows that he has the support of his teammates from the Puerto Rican national team, whose members know of his commitment to Puerto Rico.

“The boys know the situation that exists and the Federation knew of this moment. It was talked about and I know that I am going to have everyone’s support at that time, ”she maintained. “It is a dream come true. My grandparents, at this stage as a professional, have not been able to see me play. And I want you to enjoy it and here we go”.

In the end, the trip to his country to play against his country could end up enriching Romero’s relations with his former teammates from Cuba and even with the Puerto Ricans themselves.

“They (Cubans) are my brothers. We spent more than 10 years practically living together every day and there is a lot of respect. In the game (in Mexico) it was seen that everything was very professional. Then we went to eat, we enjoyed ourselves, and I think that’s what sport is about. A family bond is created that is not broken by anyone, ”he concluded.