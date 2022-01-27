Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel is now available for iOS and Android, download link – Nerd4.life

With a few days delay compared to the console and PC versions, Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel from now it is also available for free for smartphones and tablets iOS and Android.

You can download Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel for Android from the Google Play Store at this address. The iOS version, on the other hand, is available on the App Store, find the dedicated page this link.

Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel, an image from the game

Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel is a free-to-play card game that includes over 10,000 cards to unlock and collect, it supports 4K resolution (on compatible mobile devices), cross-save and crossplay, and offers players the opportunity to compete online and engage in a single-player mode focused on the history of cards and their genesis.

Obviously, there is an in-depth tutorial for those who are only now approaching the world of Yu-Gi-Oh !, as well as limited-time ranked matches, tournaments and events for more experienced players. If you want to know more, we recommend that you read our review of Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel.

Konami’s free card game has already been available for a few days now for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC on Steam. Additionally, PlayStation Plus subscribers can get 50 card packs for free for a limited time.