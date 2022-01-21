Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel on Steam is in the top 10 of the most played – Nerd4.life

Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel is beloved on Steam, where it stands in the top 10 of most played games of the platform, i.e. those with multiple simultaneous players. More precisely, at the time of writing this news it is in fourth position, with 236,694 players, a figure very close to the peak of 241,038 actually recorded a few hours ago.

Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel is among the most played games on Steam

Furthermore, the general reception of the players seems to have been very positive, given that 73% of the more than five thousand reviews received by the game turn out to be positive. In short, it seems that there was a hunger for a new Yu-Gi-Oh card game, that Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel went to satiate.

For those who don’t know him, Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel is the digital edition of Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG. The rights to the series are in the hands of Konami and for years it has been one of its flagships.

Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel is currently the fastest growing game on Steam, above Mirror 2: Project X and God of War. In absolute terms, Konami’s title is only beaten by the free-to-play version of PUBG: Battlegrounds, DoTA 2 and Counter-Strike: Global Offensive. On the other hand, Apex Legends, GTA V, Rust, Monster Hunter Rise, Narake: Bladepoint and gradually all the others survive.