Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel, released today … in stealth mode

A new game of Yu-Gi-Oh it was released in a somewhat stealthy way. In particular, from tonight, users of Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S And Xbox Series X can download Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel free. As you know, the highly anticipated new Yu-Gi-Oh game was announced last year but didn’t have a precise release date yet, which happened just today.

According to KONAMI, Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel is there definitive version of the card game and this is the reason why many players (who have fallen back on spin-offs or alternative versions of the classic version of the game) were anxiously awaiting it. The latest and most successful “digital” format of the famous card game franchise is Yu-Gi-Oh Duel Links, released in 2017 for PC and smartphone.

The way Konami described the game – “the first ‘Yu-Gi-Oh’ video game of the future”- makes you suspect that players should expect tons of support, but for now this is just a guess. “Finally, the Yu-Gi-Oh! you were waiting for“Reads an official blurb about the game. “The ultimate edition of the competitive card game that has been evolving for over 20 years! Duel at the highest level against Duelists from all over the world.”Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel is now available via Nintendo Switch, PC (Steam), PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X.

Features of Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel

Below is an official list of the features of the new Yu-Gi-Oh video game:

Play duels at any level!

The full Yu-Gi-Oh experience is available to anyone at any skill level. Don’t worry if you are a new player or have not dueled in a while, i in-game tutorial they will teach you the basics of how to play Yu-Gi-Oh. You will be given a deck when you finish to help you get started on your journey! Collect new cards as you progress to upgrade your decks!

Rotating tournaments!

Mix and test your Dueling skills! For players it will be available a wide variety of events and tournaments. Build and Duel with different decks using over 10,000 single cards and unique special tournament rules! Choose the tournament you want to duel in and aim for first place!

Discover the stories behind the cards

Solo mode guides you through the storylines of Yu-Gi-Oh !. Hone your Dueling skills by completing stories. Recommended for beginners, regular players and anyone interested in learning more about the lore of the world of Yu-Gi-Oh.

Other characteristics

Connection with the mobile app Yu-Gi-Oh Neuron. View the decklists of duelists from around the world and improve your deck! Try the test draw feature to simulate which cards you might get in your first hand!

Commodorians, what do you think of this announcement? Will you download the new Yu-Gi-Oh video game? Let us know in the comments!

Source: Youtube