Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel, review – Nerd4.life

From the beginning of the 2000s to today, countless video games dedicated to Yu-Gi-Oh!, one of the best known collectible card games in the world along with the immortal Magic and Pokémon. As always, when the number is high, the quality fluctuates. This quality would reach its peak with the Yu-Gi-Oh! GX on PlayStation 2 and PlayStation Portable, and then gradually fade away. Until today. In recent days, the publication of Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel on all existing platforms (on mobile it is already expected and confirmed, but will come later) has given a lot of material to discuss to the community, made up of casual players, experts, newcomers and those who had stopped at Yu -Gi-Oh! GX or even the first animated series. But to a free-to-playusually, nobody can resist. Of course we could not resist: of course we immersed ourselves in the world of Monsters and Duelists to offer you an exhaustive article as soon as possible. Our review by Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel, we anticipate it, confirms an evident fact: there is a significant change in trend, qualitative and quantitative, compared to the entire videogame past of the series.

An intuitive and accessible free-to-play Even the chains of Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel are extremely clear Konami built the Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel in the name of practicality. Every menu it is captivating, clean, precise: impossible to go wrong, it is really difficult to end up in the wrong place looking for a certain content. At the first start you are asked if you have a Konami account: it is good to create one immediately, because the game data can be transferred from one platform to another without losing the contents (decks, progression, purchased gems, and so on). The main menu is also shown extremely minimal and effective, with just four items on the left: Duel (to fight immediately online), Deck (to create your own deck), Solo (it is the story / tutorial mode, which we will talk about), finally Shop (the shop of purchases). At the top right, however, there are several secondary features: it should be borne in mind that Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel is first of all an experience designed to be enjoyed online, so much so that, in the absence of an internet connection, it is not even possible to start the game (exactly as it happens for Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Link on mobile). These items therefore include notifications from developers, missions (daily and otherwise), the gift box and your friends list. In all this, the player’s banner stands out at the top of the screen: with a slight pressure you can access the related customization menu, thus modifying the name, icon, and even the assistant. The latter is an iconic monster of the series that supports us during duels, praising our skill or suffering for a possible defeat. Currently there are some well-known faces such as the Black Magician, Sangan, Rescue Rabbit and Amphora of Greed; many more (for a fee) will probably come later. It is in all respects mere aesthetic objects. And since the discussion has shifted to cosmetics: for the first time Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel allows a customization of the playing field worthy of the name. The latter, made in 3D even without really complex elements that slow down the game, can consist of the ruins of an old temple, in a volcanic landscape, in the “ritual cage” of the related ritual monsters, in the city of the Ancient Gear archetype. Not only new lands can be purchased in the shop, but also individual parts of those already in our possession are easily modifiable (for example the areas related to the cemetery and banished cards, or the assistant’s station).

Solo mode An example of the Yu-Gi-Oh! Solo mode Master Duel Not everyone has continued to follow the Yu-Gi-Oh! Story over the years. It is a very complex story, not so much on the anime side, but on the constant introduction of new game rules, of new modalities, of new archetypes, of new cards (Synchro, Xyz, Pendulum, Link). The times in which the Toon monsters, the Black Wizard or the Egyptian Gods dominated the scene are now over: sure, they can still be fun, but they would never stand up to the so-called “meta decks”, capable of summoning six hundred monsters every turn with an attack even higher than 3000 points. To overcome these problems, newcomers (but also veterans) can therefore devote themselves to the Solo mode. There Solo mode it is the almost perfect fusion between the classic tutorial and the actual plot: let’s consider it a long, interesting, captivating tutorial masked by narrative ambitions. Here too, simple voices immediately explain what we will encounter: the first two explain the basic rules of Yu-Gi-Oh !, but then we immediately move on to something different. “The absolute Monarch”, for example, in addition to allowing the player to try out a deck based on the Monarchs, literally tells the story of this archetype, in a narrative composed of static images accompanied by texts. At the end of the short chapters (all consisting of targeted duels) one gets the impression of knowing better the lore of the Monarchs, the context of these monsters, and indeed it is. All Monarchs cards are already present in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel This strategy is repeated in each main chapter of the solo mode, in which you progressively know the history (and play with cards) of the six Elemental Lords, of Ruin and Demise, of the Megaliths of the Gladiators Beast, of the Dinofoschia, and of many others. archetypes. Each chapter requires certain conditions to be unlocked, usually having completed all the previous ones, respecting also other requests (for example, you must win both with the “trial” deck and with the personal one). It is above all the rewards that appeal to the less poetic: gems, new cards, even entire decks.

The Yu-Gi-Oh! definitive? Visually Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel is a pleasure Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel was proposed by Konami as the gaming experience definitive. At present, although obviously we can and must intervene on many aspects, it is difficult to raise serious objections. Indeed, the title contains over 10,000 cards, practically all of the existing ones; the missing ones will probably arrive later, there’s no reason why they shouldn’t. But already all the material present allows you to build every conceivable deck, from those loved in one’s childhood to tournament “meta decks”. However, we are not faced with a mere container like Yu-Gi-Oh! Legacy of the Duelist: Link Evolution !, which above all allowed to relive the plot of the various animated series. The cure of Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel is clearly superior, both compared to Legacy of the Duelist and Duel Link: the duels are much more compelling, thanks to small (but appreciable) tricks in the animations; general care for the pitch, which is animated and begins to take damage as Life Points decrease; in the presence of assistants on either side of the screen. And the progression is also appreciable, at least for the moment: the newcomer finds himself in his hands, in a few hours of play, an incredible amount of gems to spend in the shop to open the card packs. With the same gems you can also purchase the Season Pass, which therefore does not require an additional expense. Pendulum, Xyz, Link: it will take some time to understand how Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel Another fundamental mechanic, long requested by the players, is the one related to dismantling and card generation. After opening fifty sleeves, you can find yourself in your hands many cards – you know immediately – they will never be used. Here then is Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel allows you to destroy excess objects, earning material with which to craft (i.e. create from scratch) cards that you have not yet found, but that you need to complete the deck. In this way, in the long run, anyone will be able to make at least their favorite deck.