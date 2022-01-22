Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel, the best deck to start with

You are new to the Yu-Gi-Oh! Landscape. Master Duel? Here is a handy guide to choosing which deck to start your adventure with.

Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel is available now, bringing the legendary card game to a global audience and making it for free. Yes, the core TCG and a handful of expansions are now available, offering the easiest and most fun way to get out there and do battle with other players. Competitive TCG players, like Hearthstone, will love it.

The best deck on Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel –

But, before you start with a fully customized deck, in what aspires to become one of the most popular free games, you will need to choose a starter deck. You will be given a starter deck at the start of the game and then you will be allowed to choose one of the three most tactical decks: The Power of the Dragon, Unity Synchro and Link Generation. More experienced players will figure out for themselves what kind of deck they are already from the names but, if you need a little more context before making your decision, read our analysis below.

The Power of the Dragon –

This deck will be the best choice for both classic and new Yu-Gi-Oh! Players. The deck features a wide range of dragon monsters and focuses on building a team of powerful creatures that can deal a lot of damage. As the name implies, it focuses on dragon-type monsters and includes many cards that will be familiar to older players, such as the iconic blue eyes White Dragonthe Dragon-Summoning and Lord Flute by D.

Playing this deck does not require additional information than what you are given in the initial tutorial, while the rest of the strategies can be assimilated simply by reading the descriptions of the cards and with a little patience. This is the most direct way to play Yu-Gi-Oh! and proves reliable in many battles, but can also be easily countered by a deck built to wipe out your monsters with trap and magic cards. As a result, this deck and the strategies it presents are a good place to start, but not something you should focus on in the long run or in competitive play.

Unity Synchro –

As the name implies, the Unit Sync deck prefers to synchronize the strengths of monsters. This deck revolves around a variety of monster effects that complement each other. Individually, monsters are not very strong per se, but monsters that can be summoned by theExtra Deck they are. Basic monsters have mostly complex effects that will make them difficult to remove from the battlefield, even if your opponents do have formidable creatures.

This deck is ideal for players who like to frustrate their opponents and play long games. You won’t be able to outrun your opponent early in the match, but you will improve your cards on the pitch and in your hand until your opponent has few options left. A difficult deck to defeat, but also difficult to play.

Link Generation –

All the monsters in this Yu-Gi-Oh! Deck Master Duel belong to the Cyberse family, and almost all magic and trap cards improve monster strengths Cyberse. It’s easy to see why this deck works right out of the box. It has something of both the first and second decks in that it has incredibly powerful monsters in addition to a variety of buffs and effects that you can use to make your team nearly impenetrable.

Spells like Code Spola see their effects dramatically increased as you hold Cyberse monsters in your hand, and the most powerful monster in the deck is Dual Assembwurm, which can have its stats halved in exchange for a faster summon. Other monsters in the deck also have affinity for other Cyberse creatures, such as Start Commander, which grants other Cyberse monsters on the field an extra 300 points in both attack and defense. Simple buffs like these can be found throughout the deck and make it formidable in the right hands.

Written by Dave Aubrey for GLHF