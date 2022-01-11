Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel | The Yu-Gi-Oh! definitive

The collectible card game of Yu-Gi-Oh! it is one of the longest-lived and most fortunate in recent history. It all started in Japan in 1999, with the manga by Kazuki Takahashi; over the years, the series has experienced immense popularity around the globe, thanks largely to the launch of the first anime based on the manga. Although the subsequent animated spin-offs have not collected the same success in terms of visibility (at least in our parts), the card game has managed to build a solid fan base spread all over the world, which acquires new followers every year.

Obviously, the videogame adaptations could not be missing: the last, the more than discreet Dawn of the Battle Royale!, we reviewed it a month ago on these same pages. On the occasion of the twentieth anniversary of the series (as regards the world launch, at least), Konami however, he wanted to do things big, presenting a title that has the ambition of being the definitive videogame adaptation of the TCG of Yu-Gi-Oh!.

In Master Duel we will learn the story behind the game’s cards.

We are talking about Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel, title free-to-play arriving on all platforms currently in circulation (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, Nintendo Switch, PC, mobile). We were able to attend a preview presentation of the game, and we are ready to tell you our impressions and our considerations on what we have been able to see.

An unprecedented approach to the saga

Since the first presentation of Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel, it was clear that the focus of this title would be competitive multiplayer, with the aim of making the definitive adaptation of the card game we have known for years. For the single player, we would have expected a tutorial or a little more, just to provide the basics of the game to those who are perhaps completely starved of the series (in this regard, we will assume that you know the rules of the card game, since it would be impossible. summarize them in this space).

Konami, on the other hand, amazed us by presenting us with one single player mode which is not only much more full-bodied than we would have expected, but it is also something new to the saga. But let’s go in order.

In the game we will find different campaigns, during which we will be able to learn the basic rules of the game; further on in history, we will also be able to familiarize yourself with more advanced dynamics, such as the playing strategies of some specific decks. For example, during the presentation we saw a tutorial related to the Monarch deck, a type of deck very popular a decade ago.

The presence of a gradual training, therefore, will also allow beginners to compete effectively in the competitive. The most interesting aspect, however, is another. Instead of relying on the stories and duels seen in the animated sagas (as has happened in almost all the videogame adaptations seen so far), Master Duel aims to explore the story behind the cards of the game.

There will be over 10,000 cards in the game at launch.

This is an aspect on which Konami wanted to insist during the presentation; we do not yet know how this will translate concretely on a narrative level, but the choice still struck us for its originality in the context of the series, since the topic had never been touched so far. We do know, however, that we will see the story behind some decks, and that there will be several campaigns to unlock as you continue to play.

Another element of detachment from the past is in the presentation. While this is not the final build, we were able to appreciate the qualitative leap that Duel Master intends to accomplish, on a level graphic, compared to its predecessors. Konami seems to have finally pinned down much more care in the aesthetic sector, from card animations to accessory elements such as backgrounds or dueling mats. The goal always remains the same: to offer the definitive transposition of the card game for the videogame world.

The definitive adaptation for competitive lovers?

The single-player campaign, in addition to acting as a test bed for our deck, will also allow us to acquire various rewards that will serve us to customize our deck and our accessories in view of multiplayer games. During the presentation, Konami only wanted to talk about the duels between friends, without mentioning the structure of random and ranked games, which will surely be one of the cornerstones of the experience.

By playing with friends, it will be possible create lobbies where many players will be able to join; multiple duels can be held in the same lobby, and it will also be possible to spectate duels. Speaking of duels, in this mode they will be fully customizable as far as the rules are concerned, so that we can play the way we prefer with our friends.

The work done, even in this case, seems to be going in the right direction. Obviously, however, Much remains to be discovered about the game, especially as regards the real competitive. However, we can make some considerations based on the information that Konami has disclosed in recent months and during the presentation.

Through specific tutorials, we will be able to learn the specific strategies of some of the most famous decks.

First, the game at launch will boast the beauty of over 10 thousand cards present. Over time, of course, it will be updated to add new cards and to stay on par with the actual card game. The hope is that post-launch support can be substantial and, above all, lasting, as it is happening with Duel Links on mobile.

The last “main” game, Legacy of the Duelist: Link Evolution, only received updates for a year after launch, soon lagging behind the card game. We hope that this, however, can represent a turning point for the series.

The fact that the game will be launched on many platforms gives hope: Konami seems to really want to involve all potential players, and testament to this since the launch. both cross-play will be possible (i.e. you can challenge players from other platforms), both cross-progression (i.e. you will be able to continue playing with your account on any platform).

If the game is updated constantly and kept alive through events on a regular basis, we could really be faced with theUltimate Yu-Gi-Oh! gaming experience TCG. The tournaments organized on Duel Links they are a good starting point, in this sense, to keep the game community always active and interested.

Obviously, at the moment these considerations remain tentative hopes, based on what we have seen and the ambitions Konami has told us about. Master Duel. However, much remains to be seen, both in terms of post-launch support, as we have said, and in terms of microtransactions, which will certainly be present in the game.

Also in this case, Duel Links remains an excellent example: microtransactions are present but they are not invasive, and above all it is possible to build a good deck without having to shell out money. If Konami could find a similar balance also for Master Duel then we will be faced with an experience that we can really recommend to everyone, from veterans to newbies.

Yu-Gi-Oh! Ultimately, Master Duel has all the credentials to fulfill its ambition of become the ultimate videogame adaptation of the popular card game. What we have been able to see certainly goes in the right direction, from the interesting and unprecedented single player campaign to the rich multiplayer with friends. There is still a lot to see, but for fans (and also for newbies) it is an output to keep an eye on, also given that the title will be available for free.