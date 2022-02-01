Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel: three things to improve soon

Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel, at the time of writing it is available on practically any existing platform: on the old generation of consoles, on the new one, on PC, even on mobile devices (Android and iOS), the greats excluded from the launch that took place last January 19, 2022. Why let’s go back to tell you about Konami’s latest iteration of the famous collectible card game known all over the world? For a very simple reason. From our review of Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel you have probably understood that you are struggling with the best game dedicated to the franchise currently in circulation. This is a fact; the other fact is that not everything is perfect, at least there are three things of Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel to be improved as soon as possible. Let’s think about these three aspects together, and then let us know in the comments if you agree with us, or would rather like different changes.

The game timer in ranked mode At least the summoning animations, in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel, they steal little time That timer. That damn timer. How many games have you played in Yu-Gi-Oh! Ranked mode by now! Master Duel (ie in online ranked matches), thinking: “but how many hours does it take to finish a round”? Don’t worry: you are not the problem. It is precisely the choice made upstream by Konami that continues to arouse some perplexity. At the time of writing, a single game round – limited to this mode, which however is also the fundamental one in an online title – lasts up to 480 seconds (ie eight minutes); to which, in truth, the possible 240 seconds (another 4 minutes) lost here and there between one move and another must also be added. In theory they seem few, but in fact they constitute an enormous amount of time for a card game, especially from the point of view of an online experience that should prove to be as fluid, rapid, pleasant as possible. Eight minutes for a “hand” they are really excessive, unless you are testing a completely new deck and therefore need to read every single effect, every single description of every damned card in the hand, in the field and in the graveyard. The opponent will probably have fallen asleep in the meantime; all this without considering latency, connection delays and secondary technical problems that do not penalize the experience, but neither do they facilitate it. Chain upon chain upon chain, a turn of Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel lasts forever Perhaps a comparison helps you to understand the situation better. Remember how long the turns lasted on Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Link on smartphone? Generally “much less”, and in practice exactly 300 seconds (5 minutes) plus another twenty seconds of recovery. Now, of course we don’t expect total uniformity, because the rules of Duel Link are very different, the decks reduced to 20 cards, the terrain drastically reduced. But here, maybe somewhere in between …

Combo with a thousand summons in the first round If the opponent on Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel starts summoning Link monsters, probably never stops The other sore point of Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel is soon evident to those returning to the card game after years of absence. Too many years, it is evident: Yu-Gi-Oh! it’s not what it used to be, and having a Blue-Eyes White Dragon on the ground doesn’t necessarily (anymore) mean you have an advantage over your opponent. Now all “meta” decks, that is, those that dominate ranked games and tournaments in the real world as well, allow you to perform combo of a thousand summons in the first round. Practically you start playing, and the unfortunate observer sees the enemy terrain literally filled with a myriad of monsters, even up to six, all summoned in a single “hand”. We already imagine your brutal observation: these are problems of those who have not kept up with the current destination, of those who preferred to unpack packages to assemble the nostalgic deck of Elemental Heroes against a more useful and effective Zodiac Tri-Brigade. And to a certain extent you are also right. But what if a user just wants to have fun online without getting brutalized by the experts? Pendulum, Link, Xyz: Summon monsters in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel has never been easier Certain some more modalities it would be handy. It is true that you can create rooms open to the public, in which you play with certain rules (for example by changing the list of banned cards), but what would really do Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel is simply the presence of alternative modes. For example, in rotation, you could allow the use of only certain archetypes and expansions, limiting others; or prohibit the use of exactly the “tier” decks of the ranked mode (ie the strongest of all). It is very limiting, currently, to have to choose between competitive online and rooms created at random by other users.