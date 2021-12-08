Yu-Gi-Oh! Rush Duel available exclusively on Nintendo Switch – Nerd4.life

Yu-Gi-Oh! Rush Duel And available from today exclusively on Nintendo Switch. The subtitle “Dawn of the Battle Royale” does not deceive you, because Fortnite and associates have very little to do with this title.

Already launched in Japan for some time, where it has achieved good success, Yu-Gi-Oh! Rush Duel is a collectible card game based on Rush Duel, which is an alternative set of rules to the basic Yu-Gi-Oh!

Let’s read some extra details, taken from the press release provided by Konami, the publisher of the game:

An image of Yu-Gi-Oh! Rush Duel

In Rush Duel, the tide can turn suddenly. Duelists will not only be able to summon powerful Yu-Gi-Oh! Monsters to their liking, but they can do it whenever they want, repopulating the deck every turn regardless of how many cards they have played. Everything can change at any time. One minute before the defeat seems imminent, the next moment the right hand can completely turn the tide of the Duel. Everything is possible in Rush Duel!

In short, paying € 39.99 for Yu-Gi-Oh! Rush Duel, available on Nintendo eShop, you can: