YucaChulas and the Ministry of Culture denounce that SHEIN plagiarized an artisan piece

On July 20, the Secretary of Culture of the Government of Mexico sent a letter to the company SHEIN asking you to clarify the market launch of the piece “Flower trim top with floral print” that is identical to a garment that handcrafted brand YucaChulas designed in 2017, “except for the edges of the neck, sleeves and the finishing of the final bows; which is why we speak out strongly against cultural misappropriation,” the letter reads.

In press release 571 from the Secretariat, it is stated that the SHEIN piece uses “cultural elements whose origin is fully documented”, which generate economic rewards in the communities that sell them. The blouse, short huipil, was created in the Mayan communities of Yucatan, Campeche and Quintana Roo, and its design would not be possible without knowledge “transmitted from generation to generation, product of the collective creativity of the Mayan people.”

“We are very sad about the unfortunate event of #plagiarism of one of our designs by the company” reads the beginning of the complaint made on June 20 from the official page of YucaChulas on Facebook.

“The most degrading thing is the cost at which they offer it to the market, the quality is not the same, we agree on that, but the cost at which they give it is not even a quarter of what it costs to make it by hand or the hours of work that it entails”, continues the complaint on Facebook.

While the Ministry of Culture called on SHEIN not to undermine the identity, fair trade and economy of creators, entrepreneurs and designers from indigenous communities. The warrant is part of the ORIGINAL1 strategy, whose objective is to prevent national and transnational companies from plagiarizing elements that determine the identity of original cultures.

