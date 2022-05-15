Yuli Gurriel made out without seeing the ball in Astros-Nats

The Cuban first baseman for the AstrosYuli Gurriel, showed why he was the winner of the Gold Glove in 2021, because this Friday in the victory against the Nationals (6-1), he made one of the best plays so far in the tournament.

“La Piña” was the architect of a defensive gem that could culminate in a double play after a hit by Josh Bell that the West Indian caught and passed towards José Altuve, whose second baseman put Juan Soto out of action, who was running from first to second base. However, the extraordinary happened when the Venezuelan threw to first bag to execute the double play. It turns out that on his way to the initial Yuli had to take his eye off the ball to be able to step on the point guard. It was then that the veteran he caught the ball in his glove without even seeing it. Below the video:

Yuli Gurriel finished his day on offense batting 2-for-4. He contributed a huge home run for the Houston Astros to beat the Capitalinos on the visit. In this way, Houston put together its 11th victory in a row and remain in the first position of the standing in the American West with a record of 22-11, half a game ahead of the second place, Los Angeles Angels (22-12 ).