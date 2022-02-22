Yuli Gurriel told how and why he was denied entry to Cuba – SwingComplete

By SwingCompleto/ contacs@swingcompleto.com

On January 29, Cuban baseball player Yulieski Gurriel, one of the current stars of the Houston Astros in Major League Baseball, was preparing to travel to Cuba with part of his family. This would be the first time for him since he decided to leave, together with his younger brother Lourdes Jr., the team that participated in the Caribbean Series held in Santo Domingo in 2016.

Everything was in a frustrated attempt. The night before the trip, he was informed that he was prohibited from entering the Island. The news that we publish immediately on our page, went viral. Since then, speculation began about the causes of said decision when El Yuli had fulfilled the period established by law in the case of those who “defect” from a sports delegation.

It was not until this Friday night that the man from Sancti Spiritus, son of the once great player Lourdes Gurriel, decided to appear in public to talk about this and other current issues. Those who connected with the SwingComplete Show, both through Facebook and YouTube, obtained their version of events first-hand.

It may interest you: “My body speaks for itself”, EXCLUSIVE with Yuli Gurriel

“It was amazing,” Yulieski began. “Luckily some time has passed. There were times when we had a hard time, me in particular, ”she added.

At the time, sources close to the player let us know that Yuli and his family began the process for the trip after confirming that the sanction period after leaving an official delegation had been reduced from eight to five years, something that at Apparently, it is only handled at the level of emigration entities in Cuba because we looked for references on the web and did not find information about it.

“I had never tried to go to Cuba, it never crossed my mind, I knew it was eight years, because of a law that, however bad or wrong it may be, is the law in the end,” he explained while emphasizing that his interest was not it was “breaking the laws”, so he would not attempt to travel before that set time.

The 37-year-old player assured that “several people told me about a change (…) that instead of eight the punishment time was five years (…). So I set out to find out through four people who have to do with emigration so that they could review my status and indeed I was no longer in the system”.

“Before, if I was there, I appeared with my red stripe (indicating entry prohibition). In addition, that is confirmed by a problem I had with my passport, that Cuba delayed it for me to go to Canada and it arrived when I returned from Canada. I can hardly even make that trip to Toronto. There they sent me a note in my passport, letting me know that they were not happy with what I had done. Of course, he was telling me that the eight years were going, ”he continued.

It may interest you: Soler, Abreu, Yordan and the dream of 40 home runs

“When they confirmed that I was already clean, that there was nothing in the system, I said to myself: Well, let’s start the paperwork. I have been going there for a long time, to see my family, mainly my grandmother, who is very old, ”she revealed.

It was then that he sent the passports of the members of his family who would be preparing to travel with him. “If there was any problem from that very moment they would have stopped the process but no, everything was in order. We said: In a week is the flight. I was really surprised.”

Until then, everything seemed to indicate that the dream of stepping on Cuban soil again would come true, even when the disbelief over events that are becoming more and more customary in our country made us think that it would not go beyond that, a dream.

“There were three days left, they practically didn’t talk at all, from Cuba to here there was no more communication. We were scared because to enter the plane (private) authorization was needed. They didn’t say anything until the last day (Friday, January 28) at 11 p.m., when they called and said the plane was cleared to enter.”

It may interest you: ANOTHER CANSECO: He called Hall of Fame members cowards and challenged them

In that communication, according to Gurriel’s own words, they reaffirmed that everyone could make the trip: his wife, the children and his parents, except him. Without further ado, they hung up the call.

“Here they were outraged, they didn’t want to go… but I told them that at least my parents should go so that they could be with the family, everything was already organized.” In fact, one of the relatives of the well-known Gurriel clan made a publication on social networks where he made it clear that they intended to meet in Varadero, although they already had to settle for the idea of ​​not seeing Yuli.

“They don’t like that when you go for the first time, there is too much hubbub, that’s why I decided not to go to Sancti Spíritus, it was better to stay in Varadero, so there would be fewer people, low profile as they say. It was just two or three days to be with my family and that’s it. If they thought otherwise, they are wrong.”

But what happened next? Yulieski tells us: “When my parents arrived, they asked for an explanation and were told that the emigration “people” didn’t want to get into trouble. That no one was going to authorize my entry, that they would raise it (the case) so that it would be decided in high places.

It may interest you: ADMIRABLE: Popular fan energetically DEMANDED the police to better protect the player

As always, everything remains in a nebula where you really don’t know who decides what, or why.

“But I say: Why are you going to get in trouble? Supposedly I am not in the system. Why don’t you let me in and go ask the “people upstairs?” the popular player wondered. “I never understood that,” he made clear.

“They raised the ball and we already know the answer,” Yulieski lamented. “It is true that it is painful because no matter what it is, it hurts. I decided to come here and it was very clear what that meant. As if I have to spend my entire life without going there, because I decided to. It was a step I took and that’s very simple, I don’t regret it. But it is unfair. Because at this moment that steps have been taken, that other players have been here and now they are playing there as it should be, to everyone’s delight, it is not for this to happen, because there are those who have gone even with less than eight years. Why? Because I’m a traitor, then. I am the most treacherous of all, ”he joked.

Regarding his links with the Castro leadership, evidenced by photos of his past published by digital sites of a more general or political nature and the possibility of resorting to them to gain entry to the Island, he replied:

“Negative. I really believe that I do not have to ask anyone or be accountable to anyone in that regard. They didn’t let me in and that’s it. It is true that his relationship with some of them existed, but by taking this step, it is very broken, very fractured because you think in one way and I in another and I think that the best thing is to respect the opinion of each one and for that did not follow that friendship, “he said categorically.

It may interest you: IN DANGER one of the most important records of Cuban baseball

Before concluding on the subject, he confirmed how frustrating that moment was. “It cannot be that I am the most treacherous of all. I dedicated the best 15 years of my sports career to Cuban baseball. How can I be a traitor if in that Caribbean Series I was the best second baseman in that tournament (Selected in the All-Star team), I left when the competition was over. So, how do you call me a traitor, a traitor if I let the ball go under my feet, if I throw it up first on purpose…”.

Asked if after some time (eight or maybe 10 years) he would try to travel to Cuba again, he said: “You really shouldn’t say never, but there it was very clear that the law is one thing and mine is another. That is, I am outside the law. But the truth is, you always want to see his family, the people in the neighborhood. I wanted to take my children to the places where I started playing baseball, where I studied, so that they could see where I came from, where I grew up, my first teacher (…) That is also their country (…) Other than that, I think I wouldn’t be interested in going back.”

If you are interested in enjoying the full interview, you can do so by following the link.



