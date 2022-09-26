Yulién Oviedo says No to the new Family Code in Cuba

the cuban singer Yulian Oviedo announced that he is against the new Family Code, which will be put to a popular vote this Sunday in Cuba.

In a post on his Facebook account, the reggaeton player stated that the new code encourages family disunity, and that is why his vote is No.

Capture of Yulién Oviedo / Facebook

“So that they don’t even think of calling me, which is for pleasure,” he said.

In the comments section of the post, Yulien pointed out that his decision to vote No had nothing to do with the inclusion of same-sex marriage.

“Don’t be deluded, I’m not talking about homosexuality; for God’s sake, use your head,” he asked his followers.

Capture of Yulién Oviedo / Facebook

The singer referred in a particular way to the authorization in the new code, that minors can undergo operations to change their sex even if their parents do not agree.

“I am not talking about same-sex marriage, in fact, I have many gay friends who are more men than anyone else. I am a family man and there are no conditions here for a 16-year-old boy to decide what to do with his life; it is matter of logic,” he stressed.

Faced with criticism from a history teacher who called him a “clown”, he only replied: “Show me the refrigerator in your house, come on”.

Yulién, who lives in Cuba after spending time in the United States, said last July that she had grown tired of living on the island, and lamented that every day she saw more family and friends leave in search of a better life, since in her own country cannot “live with dignity”.

“It is unfortunate to see up close how they destroy a country and its culture, every day more friends and relatives emigrate because they cannot live with dignity, and they want a better life for their children; I also want a better life for mine” , he wrote on his Instagram account.

The reggaeton singer denounced the little value that the Cuban people have for the government and its institutions: “It is very sad to see that a foreigner is worth more than ourselves and has more rights than those of us who were born here,” he said.

“I’m tired, here they have another artist who no longer wants to live in Cuba“, he sentenced, before assuring that “every day we will be more”.