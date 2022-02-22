Yulieski Gurriel talks about his prohibition to enter Cuba: “I had a very bad time”

Cuban baseball player Yulieski Gurriel recounted the details of his recent prohibition to enter Cuba and stated that he had a “very bad time” that day.

The young man, who had an 8-year ban from entering his country for having left the national team, asked the Cuban immigration to review his status, and stated that the sanction had already been eliminated in the Cuban system.

However, earlier in the day, when he applied for his Cuban passport for a trip to Canada, the authorities delayed him and sent him a note on the document saying that the regime “was not happy” with him.

“Before it was, I appeared with my red stripe (in the Immigration System in Cuba). In addition, that is due to a problem I had with the passport, that Cuba delayed it for me, to go to Canada and it arrived when I returned from Canada. I can hardly make that trip to Toronto. There they sent me a note in the passport, letting me know that they were not happy with what I had done. Clearly they were telling me that the eight years were going, “he explained.

The American League batting champion in the 2021 season reports that the family prepared the trip when they were told that it was no longer banned from entering the island.

“I had never tried to go to Cuba, it never crossed my mind, I knew it was eight years, because of a law that no matter how bad or wrong it is, it is the law in the end,” he explained in an interview for the space Full Swing.

The 37-year-old player said that he had not seen his family on the island for a long time, especially his grandmother who is very old, so he was encouraged by the trip.

As they were going to travel on a private plane, all the travelers sent in their passports and the process proceeded as normal.

“If there was any problem from that very moment they would have stopped the process but no, everything was in order. We said: In a week it’s the flight. I was really surprised,” he explained.

He said that three days before the trip, Cuba had not communicated with them.

“There were three days left, practically nothing was said, from Cuba to here there was no more communication. We were scared because authorization was needed to enter the (private) plane. They did not say anything until the last day (Friday, January 28) at 11 at night, when they called and said that the plane was authorized to enter,” he stressed.

However, at that time Cuban officials informed him that everyone (his wife, children and parents) could make the trip, except him. “Then they hung up the call,” Gurriel said.

“Here they were outraged, they didn’t want to go… but I told them that at least my parents should go so that they could be with the family, everything was already organized,” commented the star of Los Astros.

Regarding the trip that the family had scheduled to Varadero, the Major League Baseball player said that “they (the Cuban government) do not like that when one goes for the first time, there is too much hubbub, that is why I decided not to go to Sancti Spíritus, It was better to stay in Varadero, so that there were fewer people, low profile as they say. It was just two or three days to be with my family and that’s it. If they thought otherwise, they are wrong, “he said in the interview.

He relates that his parents asked for an explanation when they arrived in Cuba, to which they replied that the immigration officials did not want to get into trouble. “That no one was going to authorize my entry, that they would raise it (the case) so that it would be decided in high places. But I say: why are you going to get into trouble? If supposedly I am not in the system. Why Why don’t you let me in and go ask the people upstairs?” asked the 37-year-old player.

At the end of the interview, he said that he does not consider himself “the most treacherous” of all Cubans. “I dedicated the best 15 years of my sports career to Cuban baseball. How can I be a traitor if in that Caribbean Series I was the best second baseman in that tournament (selected in the All-Star team), I left when the competition was over. So, how do you call me a traitor, a traitor if I let the ball go under my feet, if I throw it up first on purpose … “, he clarified.

Regarding a new attempt to travel to Gurriel Island, he discarded the idea, at least for the time being.

“You really shouldn’t say never, but it was made very clear there that the law is one thing and mine is another. That is, I’m outside the law. But the truth is, you always want to see your family, the people of the neighborhood. I wanted to take my children to the places where I started playing baseball, where I studied, so that they could see where I came from, where I grew up, my first teacher (…) That is also their country (…) Out I think I would no longer be interested in going back,” he stressed.

In recent years some Cuban Major League players had traveled to Cuba, including José Dariel “Pito” Abreu, Aroldis Chapman and Yasiel Puig.

In the 2021 season, Yulieski Gurriel was a key piece in his team’s advancement to World Series discussion. In addition to winning the batting title, he also won the Gold Glove, an award that recognizes the best defensive players at each position in the Major Leagues.