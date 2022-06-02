Yuliett Torres falls in love with her fans by modeling in a tight dress without a bra

Yuliett Torresrecognized for her beauty and statuesque anatomy, did not tempt her heart to wear a hot dress that shows why she has been considered the kim kardashian mexican, in addition to the fact that he managed to make his 10.2 million followers fall in love a little more on Instagram.

A few days ago, the fitness model turned to the famous social network to publish a video in which she admired her voluptuous curves, wearing a tight, skimpy dress that drew attention due to her not wearing a bra.

“That’s how we are all the Tapatias 😉💃🏻🇲🇽”, added the impressive brunette at the bottom of the clip that has obtained 112 thousand reproductions and around 1,566 comments.

“Chiquita. you look great my love 😏🍑🤤”, “beauty of a woman. Also, you’re sexy and hot 🔥🔥”, and “Yuliett, I can’t wait to take you out to dinner and dance salsa or cumbia with that outfit 😈😈”, are part of the compliments they left her.

Previously, Yuliett Torres took advantage of her visit to Tulum, Mexico, to carry out a photo session where she appears posing front and back on the shore of a beach, clad in a white string bikini that almost disappears into her rear.

