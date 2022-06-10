Yuliett Torres poses with her back to the camera and lifts her minidress to show part of her rear

whenever the sexy Yuliett Torres he intends to paralyze the hearts of his followers, he succeeds. the mexican model caused a sensation by posting one of those hot postcards that her more than 10 million followers on Instagram love.

A few days ago, the sexy brunette showed her daring and sensuality by uploading a series of images in which she was admired posing with her back to the camera, wearing a tight dress that she lifted a little to show off part of her shapely rear.

“Sexy or funny? 🌸”, he asked his admirers at the bottom of the postcards that have managed to accumulate more than 121 thousand likes and almost 1,900 comments.

“tremendous body. With all the respect you deserve, for me you are a queen Yuliett Torres 😍😍”, said one user. “Beautifull, besides very sexy 🌹❤️”, assured another. “The most spectacular legs and hips in Mexico 🍑🍑”, added one more.

This is not the first time Yuliett Torres has given away sinful shots of her tempting anatomy in revealing outfits. just a few weeks ago, showed off her charms with a bodysuit that could barely cover the most intimate part of her figure.

Swipe to see all photos

You may also like:

–Yuliett Torres falls in love with her fans by modeling in a tight dress without a bra

–Thai influencer Arisara Karbdecho dies after choking from eating in a hurry

–Anastasiya Kvitko, Russia’s Kim Kardashian, Turns Up the Heat in Tight Slit Dress