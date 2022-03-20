Yulimar Rojas achieves a new triple jump world record

The Venezuelan athlete Yulimar Rojas improved her own triple jump world record this Sunday, making a best attempt of 15.74 meters, to become world champion indoors of the discipline for the third time in his career.

Rojas’ previous record (15.67) was obtained at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, where she won the gold medal and surpassed the historic record held by the Ukrainian Inessa Kravets (15.50 meters) since 1995.

Rojas made this jump on his sixth and last attempt. The Venezuelan athlete also had the previous best world record in the room, with 15.43 meters achieved in Madrid in February 2020.

It is the third indoor title for the Venezuelan after those achieved in Birmingham-2018 and Portland-2016.

Absolute superiority of Yulimar Rojas

The absolute superiority of the Venezuelan in this discipline, of which she is also a double outdoor world champion (2017 and 2019), was once again in evidence, distancing the silver medalist, the Ukrainian Maryna Bekh-Romanchuk, by one meter ( 14.74 meters).

After Yaroslava Mahuchikh’s high jump gold on Saturday, it is the second medal for the Ukrainian delegation, made up of only six athletes in Belgrade due to the war situation in this country after being invaded by Russia.

Jamaican Kimberly Williams completed the podium, with a best jump of 14.62 meters.

The Spanish Ana Peleteiro, third in the last Tokyo Games, achieved a best jump of 14.30 meters, her best mark of the season, but insufficient to fight for the medals and far from the 14.87 meters that gave her the olympic bronze.

Closer was the Cuban Liadagmis Povea, who finished in fifth place with a best jump of 14.45 meters.

