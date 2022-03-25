Yulimar Rojas and his link of 10,000 euros with Barcelona

When Yulimar Rojas made history in Belgrade by signing a new triple jump world record (15.74), FC Barcelona It didn’t take long to congratulate her on her social networks. The message was addressed to an athlete from the club. Because since 2016 the best triple jumper in the world has been part of Barça’s athletics section, which pays her around 10,000 euros a year to wear Barça in the competitions held in Spain.

The figure received by Yulimar Rojas from this non-professional section of Barcelona is symbolic. In fact, according to what Vicente Egido, Barça athletics delegate, explains to EFE, it is an approximate amount for participating in national competitions.

Rojas is not the only Olympic athlete who plays for Barça. Among the more than 200 federates In this centennial section of the club, a total of nine athletes participated in the Tokyo Olympics.

The Venezuelan wears Barça only at athletic meetings held in Spain. At the Olympic Games and World Cups she wears the uniform of Venezuela, while at international meetings donning the Nike uniform, its main sponsor.

The relationship between Rojas and Barça began after the 2016 Olympic Games. After hanging silver in Rio de JaneiroRojas, who trains in Guadalajara, was looking for a club with which to compete at the Spanish level.

And Barça was the best option. Nike, who at the same time saw all the sections of the Barça club, had a lot of weight in Rojas’ decision to sign for the Catalan entity.

“His manager contacted me and we talked. It came through Nike,” explains Egido, a veteran of Barcelona’s athletics section since 1999.

Pride for the azulgrana colors

In November 2016, the club’s media announced the signing of Rojas with great fanfare. The Olympic medalist even stepped on the pitch at the Camp Nou with her coach, the Cuban Ivan Pedrosa.

«It will be an honor to defend the colors of this club because I have had a passion for Barça since I was very little. I am a fan of the soccer team forever, and that’s why I didn’t think twice, “Rojas revealed the day his signing was made official.

Six years later, he does not publicly hide his link with the Barça club. In his Twitter and Instagram bio, he mentions his relationship with the club -“FC Barcelona athlete”- and regularly publishes photographs of the Spanish competitions in which he participates and wears Barça.

Barcelona also takes advantage of the alliance with this world sports icon, awarded as Best Athlete of the Year 2020 by World Athletics.

Proof of this is that after winning gold in Tokyo, the entity invited her to take the honorary kick-off at Barça-Getafe. The match was played at the end of August 2021, an “unusual and quite exceptional” act, sources from the entity explained to EFE.

Rojas jumped onto the pitch with the metal on her neck, received applause from the public and watched the match from the box accompanied by President Joan Laporta. The highest authority of the club gave him a commemorative shirt with his name and the mark obtained in Japan (15.67).

After proclaiming herself in Belgrade for the third time indoor triple jump world champion, an unprecedented feat, with a new world record of 15.74, in Barcelona they are convinced that Rojas will become the first woman to exceed 16 metres.

«She is an athlete who started playing volleyball, then tried high jumps and is now an Olympic champion in triple jump. She has special genetics and she will surely reach the 16 meters»predicts Egido.

Until that happens, Yulimar Rojas, who renews his relationship year after year with Barcelona, ​​will continue to wear Barça when he competes in Spain.

And he will do it, according to Egido, with the same attitude that he has shown since he joined the entity in 2016. «Is always happy and happy to compete with us and gets along very well with all her teammates”, reveals the Barça delegate. Money is the least of it.

Independent journalism needs the support of its readers to continue and ensure that the uncomfortable news they don’t want you to read remains within your reach. Today, with your support, we will continue to work hard for censorship-free journalism!