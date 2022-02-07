Yuman to CM: ‘The covers on Instagram, the advice of Morandi and the FantaSanremo. At the Festival I chose my future ‘| First page

A mix between Franck Rijkard and Vin Diesel with the voice of those who will go far. Sanremo 2022 has launched Yuman, 21st in the final standings but there is a feeling that he was a little underestimated. He shrugs, and comes home with a suitcase full of emotions: “All positive. And a little more awareness – Yuman said in our interview – now I have faith in myself and I know which direction to take “.

Did you have any doubts before the Festival?

“No, but the lockdown was devastating, it reset everything a bit and I had lost all certainty”.

Did you also feel a little underestimated?

“Many have written to me, but I’m very happy to be here. It’s a great victory”.

What is the most beautiful message that has arrived in these days?

“They are the covers of my song that come to me in private on Instagram. I care a lot, and as soon as I can I take some time to listen to them; I like doing it.”

Who is the singer you have the most relationship with?

“I was a lot with Fabrizio Moro with whom I was already friends, I made friends with Giusy Ferreri but above all with Gianni Morandi”.

What type is Morandi?

“A very calm character, I was amazed by his tranquility with which he faces everything that happens to us these days”.

Did he give you any advice?

“He told me to face things with serenity. Even if there is one thing in particular that surprised me.”

Tell us about it.

“Despite having participated in many festivals, he told me that the more he does it, the more agitated he is, because he is increasingly aware of what can happen”.

On the evening of the covers he sang My Way by Franck Sinastra, not a banal song.

“My producer proposed it to me and I immediately said yes, it is one of my favorite songs. I never worried about the song chosen, I am a person who likes risks”.

How did FantaSanremo go?

“Personally I didn’t play it, but I know I got a lot of points. On stage I did everything: I said ‘skullcap’, I did a squat, I jumped and I even simulated a swim.”

Today a singer, yesterday a rugby player: can you tell us about your past?

“I started playing rugby while I was finishing middle school, in the end it became my favorite sport and it has remained there. The passion for music has always been there, and when it came time to choose between the two things I preferred the latter. I would like to play rugby all the time, but it is difficult to find other people who have this passion. “

Do you like watching it on TV too?

“Yes, even if lately I have been watching little TV. Even football matches I happen to watch them less and less, but when the national team plays I always follow them.”

How did you celebrate the European Championship won by Mancini’s Italy?

“I followed it all at home with friends, every night we were glued to a large screen on which we projected the games with a lot of speakers that seemed to be at the stadium. The only problem was the delay because we saw it on the internet, so the goals always came after the screams we heard from the other houses “.

A year ago Avincola brought Mazzone’s shirt to Ariston, did you think about doing something with Castrogiovanni, Parise or another rugby champion?

“No, I didn’t think about it. But it would be great, maybe sooner or later I’ll do something.”