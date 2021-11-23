Yun Jin and Shenhe revealed by miHoYo, the first details – Nerd4.life

A few days after the launch of Update 2.3 of Genshin Impact, miHoYo has decided to play early by unveiling two new characters on Twitter: Yun Jin and Shenhe.

Yun Jin uses the polearms and exploits the element Geo. From the information unveiled today by miHoYo, we learn that she is a famous dancer and singer who works at the Heyu Tea House. His shows are apparently very popular in Liyue. Unfortunately, no further details on rarity, fighting style etc. have been revealed at the moment.

Shenhe also fights using polearms, but is akin to the element Cryo. Again no details about her fighting style have been shared, but from the description provided by miHoYo it seems that she is one of the disciples of the adeptus Cloud Retainer and one of those “who resembles her the most”.

As plans for the next Genshin Impact update have been announced for some time, it is highly likely that both Yun Jin and Shenhe will arrive with theUpdate 2.4, scheduled for the first days of February 2022.

In this regard, we remind you that the Genshin Impact Update 2.3 will be available starting Wednesday 24 November. In addition to new events, the update will introduce Arataki Itto and Gorou as playable characters. Also in the first phase will see the return of the banners of Albedo and Eula.