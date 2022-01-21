Yunex Traffic: so Atlantia is back on track. Thanks also to the money of the Italian state

It took the tragedy of Morandi bridge (43 dead) to change course and development strategies in Atlantia. A few days ago, in fact, the news that the holding controlled by the Benetton family signed with Siemens the contract for the purchase of the company Yunex Traffic, for a consideration of 950 million euros. Yunex Traffic, headquartered in Munich but present worldwide, is one of the largest global operators active in the innovative sector of intelligent transport systems (ITS) and Smart Mobility.

The acquisition of Yunex Traffic expands the business of Atlantia, which passes from the management of infrastructures (motorways, airports, advanced mobility services) to innovation and sustainable mobility. With new products and services, the group aims to generate added value by developing new solutions that allow people to move more easily and safely at every stage of their journey.

These days Atlantia has launched a dual tranche senior bond at 6 and 10 years for a total amount of one billion euros, which he received double orders with respect to the offer, confirming the solid positioning of the company on the international credit markets after the “repayment” of Motorways for Italy (Aspi) to the State.

In recent years, however, Atlantia has dried up Aspi’s extra-profits, leaving it super-indebted with the complacent acquiescence of those who, in the Ministry of Transport, should have checked that part of these resources went to the safety and maintenance of the 3,000 km of network. in concession.

Atlantia, for its part, has bought Rome and Nice airports, a significant share of Eurotunnel, 50% of Abertis (the Spanish motorways) and other rich infrastructural assets in the last decade. This leap in the corporate paradigm was also possible thanks to the agreement of the summer of 2021 with the Italian State, through which the consortium led by Cassa Depositi e Prestiti bought Aspi with a 5 billion bonus, leaving the state with 11 billion of Aspi’s debts. The State has recovered Aspi (sold in 1999) saving it from a probable insolvency, in exchange for a price very generous against Atlantia, spiced up with the commitment not to appear as a civil party in the ongoing trial on the streets of the Morandi bridge.

In short, with public resources, a good investment abroad was to be expected.