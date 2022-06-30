Yung Bleu explains how Drake made him over $8 million in days

Yung Bleu says he experimented “the effect drake »ending years of trial and error for the rapper trying to find a way to establish his grip on music.

When Drake earns you millions of dollars

Passing through the podcast Off The Record by DJ Akademiks, Yung Bleu will return to a pivotal moment in his career, an intervention by the Grandpa Champagne allowing him to renegotiate all his contracts upwards. More so, the Alabama native rapper explains that he could have pocketed more than $8 million thanks to the Canadian superstar. The fact that Yung Bleu signed a featuring with Drake, via the excellent piece You’re Mines Stillwould therefore have completely changed the course of his young career, as he explained.

Leaving Columbia Records in 2019 and at that time ready to sign an uncomfortable deal for him, forcing him to give up his rights to his old masters and release 4 projects, the artist finally opted for an independent deal with EMPIRE, paying $150,000 for an EP, then another $300,000 for Love Scars: The 5 Stages Of Emotionsincluding a solo version of the title You’re Mines Stillon which Drake will offer to slip: “I was like, ‘Man, if they gave me so much money for this project, why would I underestimate myself? And they promise me an extra $300,000 so I made $450,000 in 6 months with them. “It’s gone for good! » I sent a message to Nima [Etminan, le CEO d’EMPIRE] one day to say, “Dude, Drake asked me to send him You’re Mines Still. » He replies: “Stop your bullshit! » »

With the help of NBA player DeMarcus Cousins, Drake will guest on the remix of You’re Mines Stillallowing the title to reach 18th place on the Billboard Hot 100. It is at this precise moment that Blue will see its rating explode: “That’s when I started seeing the real money. To put it in context, as soon as the track with Drake came out, I got into a bidding war, they were offering me between $8 and $9 million. »

The artist will refuse to leave EMPIRE out of loyalty, even if it means missing out on a small fortune: “But you see, that’s why I’m staying with EMPIRE, I still owed them a solo project, they came back to me and revised my deal significantly upwards. But they didn’t have to, because they already had me with the $300,000. A big label wouldn’t have done that. »