Yungblud wants people who don’t like his music to be fans of him by next year

Madonna has announced a new compilation titled “Finally Enough Love” which will bring together the 50 hits that have risen to the top of Billboard’s dance chart.

The star broke that record in February 2020, becoming the first artist to reach such a number.

To celebrate this milestone, the singer will release a compilation in digital format on June 24, before releasing the physical format on August 19.

This album will be released in the context of the recent partnership between Madonna and Warner Music Group, which was announced last August.

Moreover, Maluma recently invited the singer on stage to the delight of their respective fans.

This show took place at the Estadio Atanasio Girardot last weekend and the artist sang with several distinguished guests including Feid, Blessd and Grupo Firme, before being joined by Madonna. The queen of pop performed two songs with him, her hit “Music” released in 2000 as well as their collaboration, “Medellin” released in 2019 and from the album “Madame X”. In a video shared on Prime Video, the pop icon appeared with braids and a pink dress. She also shared her own video on Instagram, showing them rehearsing for this duet and revealing behind the scenes of the choreography. It’s the first time the two stars have performed together since 2019, when they performed together on stage at the Billboard Music Awards.