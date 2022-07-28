Yuri Cordero, producer of “Primer Impacto”, goes “from the darkest moment to the brightest”

Santo Domingo. DR

Yuri Cordero, stellar figure behind the cameras of the iconic television program “Primer Impacto” (Univisión), has marked January 28, 2014 because that day he received the worst news of his life, which exceeded the mental illness of his mother and two separations: she had breast cancer.

The medical report marked a before and after in Yuri’s life, who from then on she promised herself that as a breast cancer survivor she would carry the message to the world of the great virtue that is to live the process in acceptance, whatever it may be, “as long as it transforms us for the better and takes us to a quantum leap in our lives”.

To fulfill her promise, the vice president and executive producer of “Primer Impacto” launches as a writer with her first book, in which she narrates the personal transformation in her life, now being an entity of profession of faith for the world.

Known as “Yuri” among her family and friends, she stirs the most sensitive fibers in “The virtue of the process”, where he narrates his experience after that cancer diagnosis that transformed his life, but that did not take away the professional impetus with which he has performed for many years in front of “Primer Impacto”.

Yuri will exhaust a wide agenda during his visit to the Dominican Republic, where he will leave his work in circulation, in which he reveals how a diagnosis of breast cancer made him hit rock bottom and how it transformed his life, when he thought that everything in his life had already happened to him.

The book is officially released in the country in a ceremony to be held in Cuesta Center of the Book, scheduled for this Friday, July 29 at 5:30 in the afternoon, in a literary meeting by prior invitation and confirmation of guests, due to COVID restrictions.

In the powerful text of “The Virtue of the Process”, the author bare her soul and reveals for the first time the life experiences that have marked her healing process and that have catapulted her as a Woman of Impact.

Through emotional scenes where he narrates in detail his most intimate personal experiences and his professional anecdotes at the head of the successful television show, Yuri shares key and specific teachings that will make you value your own process.

Cordero vehemently affirms that “it takes decision, courage and faith to understand why things happen to us and how to turn the darkest moment into the brightest”.

However, she does not deny that she suffered abandonment due to her mother’s illness and came to know her father as an adult.

“I wrote The Virtue of Process” because I want to help other people understand the purpose of why things happen to us. Because each stone marks the path to victory. For me, the cancer diagnosis was a blessing,” said Yuri Cordero.

“We have to understand the meaning of the challenges, of each tear, each closed door. Because when they happen to us we do not realize that in the end these situations raise us to another level. They are there to grow,” the author pointed out.