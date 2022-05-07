Entertainment

Yuri could leave Mexico due to the increase in insecurity

Photo of James James25 mins ago
In recent days, several celebrities have expressed concern about the increase in insecurity that has been registered in Mexicoto the extent that they have considered permanently changing their place of residence for this reason.

Now the name of yuri has joined the list of celebrities who could leave the countrybecause in a recent meeting with the press, the jarocha revealed that if the situation continues as it is now, she will consider the idea of live abroad:

“Obviously I don’t want to leave Mexico, but if things get ugly, regarding the children, the girls who are disappearing… I really do worry a lot about my daughter, because tomorrow she will have to live locked up, well not. Where (would she go she) her, I don’t know”said.

The interpreter of ‘Damn Spring’ remembered that years ago he left Aztec lands after being a victim of crimea, and although he never imagined that he would leave his country again, this option has been very present lately: “I went to live in Miami a long time ago, because of an attempted kidnapping I left and if we are going to consider it (leaving again) because it is very ugly”he added.

In other topics, the singer also talked about the preparations for her bioseries, and revealed that the names that sound the most to interpret her are Anahí and actress Fernanda Castillo: “Both are divine, both are beautiful, much prettier than me, yes, I would love it!, either of them”ended.

