Yuridia imposes herself as the new queen of the Mexican regional, this is how her first ranchero success sounds | VIDEO

The regional mexican genre already has a new representative, it is Yuridia Gaxiola Flores, the singer who for many years experiment with other sounds and today he manages to take over the charts with the first single from his recent album.

The former academic fulfilled her great dream and what she promised her fans for months, after some adversity Yuridia’s followers can finally hear “And you, what do you want?”

The single is something totally different from what had been presented for many years, since the melody was recorded accompanied by mariachi and norteño under the direction of singer, composer and producer Edén Muñoz.

Just a few hours after Yuridia will launch “And you, what do you want?the piece was placed in trends on the YouTube video platform and was widely accepted by the audience.

The images available in the audiovisual project were recorded in Hermosillo, Sonorathe city where the singer grew up, you can see the popular “Casino del Diablo”, a venue with a lot of cultural history in the region.

Yuridia in her new stage as a regional Mexican star is backed by Sony Music, a label that gives her creative opening, just as it does Eden Munoz as the author of several of his songs.

Another thing that is known about Yuridia’s ranchero album is that it has duets with MS band Y Eden Munozin addition to lyrics written by the singer herself, the album was recorded in the studio of the interpreter of “Chale” in Mazatlán, Sinaloa.

A few days ago it was speculated that Yuridia will be part of the new season of “La Voz Azteca”, something that sparked controversy, since the interpreter was not on good terms with the television station.

