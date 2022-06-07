Yvonne Sims, Halle Berry’s Fifth Grade Teacher: 5 Fast Facts

ads

HGTV Halle Berry joined Drew and Jonathan Scott on “Celebrity IOU.”

Yvonne Sims is Halle Berry’s fifth grade teacher and lifelong mentor. The Oscar winner enlisted the help of Drew and Jonathan Scott to surprise Sims with a home makeover in “Celebrity IOU.”

Mocking the episode on her Instagram story, Berry wrote, “My heart is so full. No one deserves this more.”

The HGTV series follows the stars of “Property Brothers” as they help celebrities surprise important people in their lives with makeovers. The other stars this season include Tiffany Haddish, Anthony Anderson, Howie Mandel, Snoop Dogg, Lisa Kudrow, John C. Reilly and Ali Wong.

Here is what you need to know:

1. Sims was Berry’s fifth grade teacher

Sims was one of two black teachers at a predominantly white school in Cleveland, Ohio, when she entered Berry’s life. She was the fifth grade teacher of the “Bruised” actress.

“My mom was a single mom, so she worked a lot. My sister and I were very much latchkey kids,” Berry said, as quoted by People. “She took me under her wing. I had a white mother and she, being a black woman, taught me about my culture.”

She continued: “We had this thing called cookie conversations. I would go to her house and we would sit at the kitchen table and have very deep conversations.”

2. Berry considers Sims a ‘second mom’

Berry told the Scott twins that she sees Sims as a “second mother.” The “X-Men” actress paid tribute to her and all “other mothers” for Mother’s Day in 2022.

“On Mother’s Day, I not only reflect on what it really means to be a mother, and the importance of a mother’s love, I also reflect on what it means to receive a mother’s love, and sometimes that love comes from ‘ another mother’. ‘” Berry wrote on Instagram. “Yvonne Sims has been my ‘Other Mother’ since she was my fifth grade teacher. Without her guidance, her wisdom, her patience, and most importantly her, her UNCONDITIONAL love for me at all stages of my life, I’m not so sure I’m still here. I love you, Yvonne Sims with all my heart! Today, as we celebrate mothers, let’s also celebrate our ‘OTHER MOTHERS!’”

3. Sims is married with 2 daughters

Sims is a wife, mother and grandmother. She shares her daughters Kimili and Khalida with her husband Rufus.

“Yvonne is just a ray of light and anyone who meets her is affected by her,” Berry said in a press release. “I have seen her pour out not only for me, but also for other students, her community, her two beautiful daughters and her husband. There are some people in this world who are just here to give to others and she is one of those people.”

4. Berry and the Scott twins work to preserve the “historic charm” of the Sims’ home.

Berry and the Scotts are partnering to renovate the Sims’ 1920s-era home while retaining its “historic charm,” HGTV announced.

The trio will “smash countertops, rip out cabinets, and break through walls to create an open flow on the main floor of their dear friend’s home,” according to a press release. They will “incorporate modern yet inviting finishes to surprise Yvonne with a surprising and sophisticated overhaul of her kitchen, dining room and living room, which she will feature custom storage for her students’ handwritten notes.”

As Berry says, “It was an absolute dream to be able to do something to express some of my love and appreciation for my lifelong mentor and friend, Yvonne. She is the most special and beloved woman I have been grateful to know for most of my years, and I hope that this renewal allows her to feel how much she is loved.”

5. Berry & Sims had an emotional reveal about ‘Celebrity IOU’

Tears will flow when Berry surprises her 71-year-old mentor, Drew and Jonathan joked with People ahead of the season 3 premiere.

“As soon as they cry, we cry,” Drew told the outlet. “We brought tears to Halle Berry. In fact, we brought Snoop to tears. [Dogg]which surprised me a lot”.

He went on to call the celebrities on the show “big teddy bears.”

Jonathan added, “That’s everything we love about ‘Celebrity IOU.’ It just doesn’t feel like work. It’s having a good time and giving back to people and we cried a lot. Happiness tears.”

